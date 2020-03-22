Katy Keene "Chapter Eight: It's Alright Ma (I'm Only Bleeding)" Photos Released

The CW has released official photos for "Chapter Eight: It’s Alright, Ma (I'm Only Bleeding)", the upcoming episode of Katy Keene set to air on March 26. The episode will see Katy (Lucy Hale) attempting to earn an important apprenticeship that she will have to take on a difficult task for as well as see everyone in her friend group deal with the fallout from the attack Jorge (Jonny Beauchamp) and his boyfriend suffered in last week's episode and while it certainly sounds like a stressful time, the photos do show that there will still be some stylish fun to be had as well -- namely for Pepper's (Julia Chan) birthday.

Set several years into the future as compared to Riverdale, Katy Keene follows the adventures of Katy along with her friends Josie McCoy (Ashleigh Murray), Jorge, and Pepper as they attempt to make their dreams of fame and fortune come true be it as a fashion designer in the case of Katy, a musician in the case of Josie, a Broadway star in the case of Jorge, or the next Andy Warhol in the case of Pepper.

"It is a watershed moment for the company," Archie CEO John Goldwater previously told ComicBook.com of Katy Keene. "We are called Archie Comics, so most people don't realize the breadth and depth of our IP. We literally have hundreds of brands, thousands of characters, obviously some way more well-known than others. Comic book people know Katy but the world at large don't know Katy. And for us to be able to start to mine the depth of our library is a transformative moment for Archie Comics. It's such an exciting moment in time for the company and it's as exciting as when Riverdale first came along. It is that kind of seminal moment."

You can check out the synopsis for "Chapter Eight: It's Alright Ma (I'm Only Bleeding) below and read on for photos from the episode.

WE ARE A FAMILY – With everyone reeling from what happened to Jorge (Jonny Beauchamp), Jorge must now explain to his dad about Ginger (Jonny Beauchamp). Katy (Lucy Hale) is vying for an important apprenticeship, but in order to earn it she is given an impossible task that involves dealing with Xandra (Camille Hyde). The group all wants to celebrate Pepper’s (Julia Chan) birthday like in years past, but this year she does something a little different, but her plan gets hijacked by Ms. Freesia (guest star Bernadette Peters). Meanwhile, Josie (Ashleigh Murray) is eager to get her music out into the world, so she shoots a music video behind Alexander’s (Lucien Laviscount) back. Zane Holtz and Katherine LaNasa also star. Jessica Lowrey directed the episode written by Will Ewing.

Katy Keene airs Thursdays at 8/7c on The CW. "Chapter Eight: It's Alright, Ma (I'm Only Bleeding" debuts March 26.