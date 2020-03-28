Watch All of Picard Star Patrick Stewart’s Latest Quarantine Sonnets

People all over the globe are currently self-quarantining with the hopes of avoiding the spread of the novel coronavirus, which means folks are finding new ways to entertain themselves and each other via social media. Many celebrities have taken to reading to people via Instagram, including a ton of actors who are supporting Jennifer Garner's #SaveWithStories campaign. One actor who is doing their own unique bit of reading online is Patrick Stewart, who recently returned to his iconic role as Star Trek's Jean-Luc Picard in Picard. Stewart has been reading Shakespeare sonnets online in order to boost the spirits of his fans who are trapped at home.

In Stewart's original post, he wrote, "When I was a child in the 1940s, my mother would cut up slices of fruit for me (there wasn't much) and as she put it in front of me she would say, 'An apple a day keeps the doctor away.' How about, 'A sonnet a day keeps the doctor away'? So...here we go: Sonnet 1."

Since that post on March 22nd, Stewart as shared a sonnet a day for his fans. Many people have commented on the posts, thanking the actor for spreading such joy. Here are some celebrity comments from Stewart's various Instagram posts: "Thank you so much for this," @tessholliday wrote. "You rock, sir," @joonassuotamo replied. "🙌🏾 🙌🏾 🙌🏾 🙌🏾 ," @jurneebell wrote.

You can check out all of Stewart's sonnet posts as of March 28th below. Give them a watch and tell us your favorite in the comments!