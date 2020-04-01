Community Fans Are Freaking Out Now That the Show Is on Netflix

April 1st is usually reserved for lies, tricks, and pranks, but Netflix delivered some good news first thing in the morning, and it was definitely no joke. All six seasons of Community, NBC's star-making cult classic sitcom, are now available to stream on Netflix in the United States. Over the years, Community has developed a massive and ultra-dedicated fan base, and nearly every single one of the show's supporters is thrilled to see it make its way back to the most popular streaming service on the planet.

Ever since Community arrived on Netflix at midnight, its fans have been shouting from the virtual rooftops for others to finally take some time to watch the show. It's often considered an underrated and underappreciated series that belongs in conversations with NBC hits like The Office and Parks and Recreation. Both of those shows have been able to build an even bigger audience over the last few years, thanks to Netflix, and people are hoping to see Community receive the same treatment.

All over Twitter, fans of Community are banding together to celebrate the beloved series, as well as ask new viewers to finally give it a shot. Most people are currently stuck at home right now, so the arrival of six seasons of a great sitcom is worth getting excited about.

Don't believe us? That's totally fine, but maybe you'll take the advice of fellow TV fans all over social media. These people are seriously passionate about getting others to watch Community now that it's on Netflix.