Disney’s Gargoyles Star Confirms Revival Series

It’s been over thirty years since Disney ventured into the streets of New York City to introduce the now-beloved cast of Gargoyles. While the series might have been a part of the Disney Afternoon line-up, Gargoyles was easily the most “adult” show that was released as part of the programming block. While the show did receive a spin-off in Gargoyles: The Goliath Chronicles, it’s been decades since we last saw the winged heroes return to the skies. Luckily, a voice actor from the original series has seemingly confirmed that a new series is in the works.

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On a podcast hosted by Star Trek: The Next Generation’s Jonathan Frakes and Brent Spiner, the actor who played the part of Data confirmed that a new Gargoyles animated series was in the works. Specifically, the actor stated, “They’re doing Gargoyles again!” While Frakes thought that Spiner was referring to the rumors that have been bouncing around for years regarding a potential revival, Brent confirmed that he just heard the news, “No, no. I was told this morning. It’s another animated series.” For those who might not know, Spiner played a role in Disney’s animated series as Puck, the mischievious imp who mostly acted as a villain in the series. You can check out the podcast episode for yourself below.

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Gargoyles’ Life Past Its Finale

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Gargoyles creator Greg Weisman might not have been working on any new animated adventures for Goliath and company since the 1990s, but this hasn’t stopped the writer from routinely returning to this world. To date, there have been countless comics that create new sequels that explore Goliath’s clan long after the events of the original series, throwing in some wild changes to reflect major events that have transpired. One major change, for example, is Brooklyn’s time traveling explots, which see him blink out of the present for a moment, only to return much older with a partner and children in tow. On top of this, the Gargoyles even recently met Marvel’s Fantastic Four in a comic book crossover that many didn’t see coming.

Earlier this year, the creator of Super Robot Monkey Team Hyperforce Go!, Ciro Nieli, revealed that he had a revival series that had been pitched to Disney. While the animated series never moved forward, it would have acted as a sequel that would take place decades after the first series finale. While it has yet to be confirmed whether this animated revival revealed by Brent Spiner will in fact hold similarities to Nieli’s version, there are plenty of die-hard Gargoyles fans who are chomping at the bit to see what Disney might have up its sleeve. Fingers crossed that the remaining members of the original cast and crew find their way to the animated Big Apple to welcome back Goliath and company.