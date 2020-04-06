Quibi Has Launched and No One Understands It

The world of TV continues to evolve every day, with the latest attempt to develop content in new ways being the launch of Quibi, a platform that is available on mobile devices. The name alone has been confounding social media since the platform was first announced (the name is a portmanteau of "quick" and "bite"), in addition to the idea that all of its programs are meant to be viewed on a relatively small device resulting in the bafflement of potential viewers. Now that the service has launched for those who signed up early, social media is just as confused by the platform as ever.

While Quibi has managed to lure in talent like Will Forte, Chrissy Tiegen, and Sophie Turner for original programs, as well as offer revivals of series like Punk'd and Singled Out, audiences still don't understand why there would be a need for short-form content that is optimized on such a small screen, especially as TVs continue to get larger and more affordable.

Scroll down to see the confused reactions to the launch of Quibi!