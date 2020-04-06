Quibi Has Launched and No One Understands It

The world of TV continues to evolve every day, with the latest attempt to develop content in new ways being the launch of Quibi, a platform that is available on mobile devices. The name alone has been confounding social media since the platform was first announced (the name is a portmanteau of “quick” and “bite”), in addition to the idea that all of its programs are meant to be viewed on a relatively small device resulting in the bafflement of potential viewers. Now that the service has launched for those who signed up early, social media is just as confused by the platform as ever.

While Quibi has managed to lure in talent like Will Forte, Chrissy Tiegen, and Sophie Turner for original programs, as well as offer revivals of series like Punk’d and Singled Out, audiences still don’t understand why there would be a need for short-form content that is optimized on such a small screen, especially as TVs continue to get larger and more affordable.

Needs an Update

#Quibi can’t be tossed onto my tv.

No screen mirroring.. nothing



Why would you create an app with content for adults that you can’t even watch on the couch with your partner…. stupid #AlreadyNeedsAnUpdate pic.twitter.com/Oasj2L1rr5 — RocGay (@RochesterGay) April 6, 2020

Not Real

I’m sorry Quibi but these look like parodies and not real shows pic.twitter.com/bg9AyXKA5y — joe (@filmsbijoe) April 6, 2020

Not Buying It

I’m obsessed with all the phony #Quibi mentions and “influencers” trying to ‘fetch’ this thing. pic.twitter.com/IFq7zvTwKG — Travis (@LFordTravis) April 6, 2020

Just Commercials

every Quibi feels like an overlong Super Bowl commercial for something you’ve already bought. — david ehrlich (@davidehrlich) April 6, 2020

Hire Me

I swear all these people tweeting about #Quibi were paid and I just want to know how I can get hired and how much it pays. — Jordan Woodson (@jordanjwoodson) April 6, 2020

Stop Trying

I keep seeing this word everywhere and it’s annoying #quibi pic.twitter.com/z2MgYVWRGZ — Amy Fly (@MchordDoc) April 6, 2020

I Said What I Said

Cancellation Imminent

Me watching one (1) Quibi show before cancelling my trial and deleting the app pic.twitter.com/q9ei6Ghb52 — Tom Zohar (@TomZohar) April 6, 2020

30 Rock Did It

forgot that quibi is a 30 rock joke pic.twitter.com/XcrJKPgkYc — Carly Krim (@crlyk4) April 6, 2020

