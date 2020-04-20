Star Wars: The Clone Wars Actor Reveals George Lucas' Thoughts on the Final Season

✖

George Lucas has been following the final season of Star Wars: The Clone Wars and he likes what he's seeing. That's according to Sam Witwer, who voices Darth Maul in the animated series. Witwer spoke to Star Wars Holocron about The Clone Wars. He revealed that Lucas has been in contact with executive producer Dave Filoni throughout the season. Lucas has had good things to say about the season thus far. The season, and the series, is now approaching its finale. Witwer hopes to hear more good things about the "The Siege of Mandalore," the arc that will end the series.

“George [Lucas] has been calling Dave and giving him nice little comments on the episodes," Witwer says. "I really, really hope we get some positive feedback from the maker himself when this comes out. This show has such a special place in George’s heart. He was so happy when he was making this show, and we were so happy to be implementing it for him…you really did just get a directive from George, and that directive got discussed and translated by Dave Filoni, and then it went right to the actors, animators, lighters, everything. It just got done. That’s the fun of watching the Siege of Mandalore, because it just feels pure in its intention… It’s so cool that this is the last George Lucas produced Star Wars. The last Star Wars that has George’s fingerprints on it. I truly loved to hear that George was reacting well to [the final season of The Clone Wars]. And I’m happy to hear that he likes how Clone Wars is going so far this season and I really hope he likes our finale because that’s where it all counts.”

Star Wars: The Clone Wars is Lucas' final contribution to Star Wars. As such, the final episode of Star Wars: The Clone Wars will be the end of an era for Star Wars. Once Lucas' "created by" and "executive producer" credits roll by, that will be the end of his involvement with a galaxy far far away.

At least, the end of his direct involvement. Star Wars will always owe a debt to its creator. Despite not using Lucas' ideas, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker was all about wrapping up the Skywalker saga that Lucas began in A New Hope. That saga will remain the backbone fo the Star Wars franchise.

