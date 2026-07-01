Apple’s Next Sci-Fi Masterpiece Reveals the Perfect New Teaser for Cyberpunk Fans

Apple TV might not be the biggest streaming platform, but it is quickly and firmly establishing itself as an absolute powerhouse when it comes to science fiction. With series like Silo, Severance, Foundation, Pluribus, and For All Mankind (and frankly, we can keep going,) Apple TV has shown they are all in on well-crafted, high-concept sci-fi storytelling with the budget to match. Now, they’ve dropped a teaser for their next big series and not only is it perfect for fans of cyberpunk, but in just a few short seconds it’s offering stunning fidelity to an absolute masterpiece of the genre.

Videos by ComicBook.com

On Wednesday, Apple TV dropped a short, 22-second teaser for Neuromancer that, on its face, is deceptively simple. The footage shows someone pressing the button on what appears to be a vintage-esque computer type device that then whirs and stirs to life before a CRT type screen reads ASHPOOL 1 and text runs on the screen: “The sky above the port was the color of television, tuned to a dead channel.” The screen then goes to static before clearing to a neon Apple TV logo. It looks seriously cool — check it out below.

The Neuromancer Teaser Promises Great Things for Sci-Fi and Cyberpunk Fans

While this teaser is admittedly very short, there is actually a lot to unpack here that signals some very good things for fans of sci-fi generally and cyberpunk more specifically. Let’s start with the big one and that’s the release timing. While there aren’t any major details in this teaser for the upcoming Neuromancer series on Apple TV, the teaser is being released on a very important day. 42 years ago today on July 1, 1984, is when William Gibson’s Neuromancer novel was first released. Marking the anniversary of the book with a tease for the television show is not only clever, but it also suggests that there’s a real reverence for Gibson’s absolutely foundational work of the genre.

But it’s one thing to acknowledge something in that fashion without really understanding it and it’s very clear that is not what is happening here with the rest of the teaser. The “ASHPOOL 1” on the boot up screen is a reference to the Tessier-Ashpool family which are major players in Neuromancer while the rest of the text that appears on screen is the opening line of the novel and even that has layers. The line itself is a bit anachronistic and one that some contemporary audiences might not fully understand. “Dead channel” is reference to the static displayed when a television channel wasn’t in use or was off air in the days before cable and streaming. It’s something that people might not have ever experienced which suggests that this adaptation is going to adhere to the same sort of anachronistic aesthetic that the book exists in. Remember, Neuromancer has a very unique setting in that the future Gibson envisioned was based on the technology of the 1980s. By appearing to keep the “futuristic” elements of Neuromancer in keeping with how they were conceived, Apple is remaining true to the source and we’re more excited than ever.

As for what we’re going to do with that excitement, that part is a bit less clear. While Apple TV’s new teaser was meant to mark the anniversary of Gibson’s novel, we still don’t have a release date for the series. Hopefully, however, this is just the first bit of promo and news coming for what is quickly turning into one of our most anticipated series yet.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!