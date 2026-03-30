Why Carla & Dr. Cox Are Hardly in the Scrubs Revival (& How Many More Episodes They’ll Appear In)

After fifteen years away from Sacred Heart Hospital, Scrubs has returned to ABC with a revival. Zach Braff, Sarah Chalke, and Donald Faison return as series regulars to reprise J.D., Elliot, and Turk, respectively, anchoring a show that has structured itself around the original trio while folding in an entirely new class of interns at Sacred Heart. Crucially, creator Bill Lawrence confirmed that the revival picks up as if the original series ended with the Season 8 finale, disregarding the events of the divisive ninth season of Scrubs entirely. The reception suggests the decision was the right one, with the revival getting great reviews and generating positive buzz among fans. However, two of the most beloved figures from those original eight seasons have been conspicuously absent from most of the revival’s episodes.

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Carla Espinosa (Judy Reyes) and Dr. Perry Cox (John C. McGinley) are not series regulars in the revival, and their diminished screen time has been noticed by fans. So far, Carla has appeared in only two episodes, while Dr. Cox has vanished after the season premiere. Their absence is justified by a busy schedule, though. Both Reyes and McGinley are series regulars on other shows—Reyes on ABC’s High Potential, and McGinley on HBO’s upcoming Rooster, which comes from Scrubs creator Lawrence himself. That’s not the end of their Scrubs’ journey, though, as early reports revealed Reyes will appear in four episodes of the revival, while McGinley is confirmed for three. That means the final stretch of the Scrubs revival is bound to have a lot more of Carla and Dr. Cox.

When Are Carla and Dr. Cox Returning for the Scrubs Revival?

Image courtesy of ABC

IMDB’s episode credits, which are filled in by production teams, confirm Cox’s return in Episode 8 of the Scrubs revival and Carla’s in Episode 9, the season finale. Those are the guaranteed appearances the production has locked in, but it’s worth noting that surprise appearances are often omitted from IMDB’s listing to keep fans in the dark until key episodes air. With one more confirmed appearance for each character, they could be showing up for a surprise episode to fill their reported total. Cox’s Episode 8 return looks like a prime candidate for Reyes to be recalled to the cast as well, since the two characters share the kind of long-standing dynamic that tends to bring ensemble casts back together in a single installment. Meanwhile, it’s hard to imagine Dr. Cox won’t be part of the season finale, as his passing of the mantle to JD in the premiere kicked off the revival’s story.

Cox and Carla are not the only missing characters that’ll return. Neil Flynn is set to reprise the Janitor in a guest appearance, with scheduling conflicts limiting him to a single episode. The finale is the most likely landing spot for the Janitor, given his history of send-offs in the original series. Meanwhile, Ken Jenkins, who played Bob Kelso across all nine original seasons, is not in Season 1 of the revival, but creator Bill Lawrence has confirmed that Kelso will return if the series is renewed for a second season. Jenkins, who is 85 and retired from acting several years ago, couldn’t be present for the revival.

Scrubs airs new episodes every Thursday on ABC, with next-day streaming on Hulu.

Which returning character do you most want to see get more screen time in a potential second season of the Scrubs revival? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!