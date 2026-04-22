29 Years Ago, The Power Rangers Franchise Began A New Era (And A Villain Was Seen For The Final Time)

The Power Rangers franchise has gone through a number of evolutions over the course of its over three-decade existence, so it would be understandable for some of those important forks in the road to be overlooked. That could easily describe one key transition that happened relatively early in the franchise’s history, and that moment not only kicked off a brand new era for the franchise 29 years ago, but it also was the final time a villain was seen on screen.

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29 years ago, the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers era ended, and the Power Rangers Zeo era began, with Zeo debuting with a two-part season premiere known as A Zeo Beginning. A Zeo Beginning part 1 debuted on April 20th, 1996, and was followed by part 2’s premiere on April 23rd, 1996. Zeo featured many of the Rangers established in Mighty Morphin season 3, but there were also major changes to the villains. That included the exit of Rita Repulsa and Lord Zedd as the Machine Empire took over the main antagonist role, but while they would eventually return later on, this would end up being the final screen appearance of Rita’s faithful henchman Baboo.

Power Rangers Zeo Was A New Era For The Franchise

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Mighty Morphin Power Rangers was a juggernaut in terms of mainstream appeal and popularity, but it’s easy to forget that the three seasons of Mighty Morphin were followed by Mighty Morphin Alien Rangers. That series deals with the Rangers trying to regain their adult bodies after being turned into children, and while it’s necessary if you want to know the whole story, Zeo marks the true next chapter of the Power Rangers franchise.

That’s true in more ways than one, as not only do most of the Rangers from Mighty Morphin carry over, but they are now in new Ranger colors, with Tommy taking over as the Red Ranger, Adam becoming the Green Ranger, and Rocky becoming the Blue Ranger. There’s also a new power source in the Zeo Crystal, but the crystal can only power 5 Rangers instead of 6, leading to Billy stepping down as a Ranger. The Rangers also get a new headquarters after the destruction of the Command Center, as it is replaced by the high-tech Power Chamber.

The biggest change though is in the villains department. Rita Repulsa and Lord Zedd had long been the two primary antagonists of the series, but as Zeo begins, they are trying to get out of town in a hurry as the Machine Empire approaches. The Moon Palace is getting bombarded with attacks from them as Rita, Zedd, and most of the crew hightail it to Rita’s father’s home on Gamma Vile. This would also be the final time Baboo would make an appearance, as the other henchmen would show up at some point or another over the course of the franchise’s future seasons.

Taking their place as the primary villains of the series are King Mondo, Queen Machina, and Prince Sprocket. The royal family of the Machine Empire is ruthless and immensely powerful, but they also have incredibly quirky personalities that are highlighted throughout the season.

All of those elements and more are why Power Rangers Zeo ended up becoming a beloved season, and it set the franchise on a unique course moving forward, as seasons would continue to build upon its foundation.

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