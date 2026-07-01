3 Silo Stars Finally Reveal What Fans Get Wrong About Their Characters (& How It Affects Season 3)

Silo is back, and Season 3 couldn’t possibly look more promising. Silo Season 3’s trailer promises some major departures from the books in the age of the Silos, with Juliette Nichols rendered amnesiac and forced to rediscover who she really is. Meanwhile, flashbacks will finally reveal what happened in the “Before Times,” exploring how a war with Iran turned into nuclear Armageddon. Silo definitely packs a punch for 2026, but – as always – it will be anchored in tremendous character performances. Silo has always felt like real people are exploring history, and that is sure to continue.

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ComicBook had the privilege of speaking to the cast and crew ahead of Silo Season 3’s release, and several stars hinted that their stories will surprise viewers. Common and Alexandria Riley both discussed the strained relationship between Robert and Camille, and Riley noted that viewers often misunderstood Camille. “You always want to decide who a villain is,” she observed, “and what that looks like, and what lane someone should stay in.” It sounds like a redemption twist may be on the way, given that comment. As she explained:

“Camille’s always been two steps ahead, a little bit. She’s stay in the gray a little bit, she’s played in that area, she’s an observer. She’s had experiences in every department – in Judicial, in IT; she’s been a partner and a mother. She has all this knowledge, and she’s been trying to piece things together in her own way, and questioning the powers that be in her own way, all along. If anything, she’s been that confidants to Sims. When Sims has been facing challenges, and things he’s been asked of himself, you can tell they have that dynamic where they have that conversation, and she’s given him informed discussion on that. So they’ve had that teamwork throughout. Now, her being center-stage, it was inevitable it was acknowledged in her that she had that manipulation element to her, and that could be used as a weapon. I think it’s more about the fact she played on all sides, and I think maybe that would throw people off a little bit.”

Expect Major Surprises in the Before Times, Too

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Meanwhile, Jessica Henwick and Ashley Zuckerman take center-stage in the “Before Times,” and they suspect the dynamic between their characters – a journalist named Helen, and a politician named Daniel – will take viewers by surprise. “I think people have been thinking that you’re smarter than I am,” Zuckerman told Henwick, prompting some brilliant interplay. “And then we do a real nice twist on that.” Zuckerman appears to be hinting that Daniel will be seriously underestimated.

Even more curiously, though, Zuckerman hints there’s a degree of specificity to their stories. It’s very easy to focus on the flow of history, on the large-scale events that lead to the creation of the silos, but he and Henwick insist their personal stories are important. “I think their histories play more of a role in this than we think,” Zuckerman notes. “They’re both kind of lonely people in a way, and they’re able to become very comfortable with one another, and that is very different to people who are seemingly put together in that first scene. They’re actually far more vulnerable than we’d expect.”

As Zuckerman says, we’re essentially entering a completely new universe inside the show; that meant Henwick and Zuckerman didn’t even meet the main cast for months. But this Before Times story is absolutely essential, in that it finally reveals the truth behind what happened to the world. The interesting question is whether or not the characters will somehow collide as we go on to Season 4; some of Henwick’s comments seem to imply that, which would be the most exciting twist possible as Silo continues.

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