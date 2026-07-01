The X-Files Reboot Confirms Major Next Step, When Will Fans Get to See Coogler’s Version?

The X-Files has been a beloved genre show for decades at this point, with fans immediately finding its conspiracy-laced storytelling and the chemistry in its two leads enticing since the first episode. Over the years, the series has evolved, including cast shake ups, an attempt to make it a theatrical franchise, and even a revival television series (there was even talk of an animated series at some point). Now, The X-Files is gearing up for its next potential life as a franchise, a new TV series with a new cast, not a complete reboot of the property but one that at least has different agents and a new creative team.

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Academy Award winner Ryan Coogler is set to revive the concept, with actors Danielle Deadwyler and Himesh Patel starring as two FBI agents. So far, only a pilot has been ordered for the series, but the latest update comes from Patel himself, who confirms the first episode of the new The X-Files is finished filming. “I don’t want to say anything that’s going to get me disappeared,” Patel told The Direct. “Needless to say, myself and Danielle Deadwyler are playing completely new characters, and we just wrapped on the pilot. If we get to do more… we’ll see where we go from there.”

The X-Files Reboot Wraps Filming on Pilot

The age of streaming and mass ordering of full seasons of TV shows may have resulted in some fans forgetting how the business of television worked for decades beforehand, but the uncertainty of a TV show’s future after just the first episode was produced has been a longstanding hurdle in Hollywood. As a result, the new X-Files pilot could result in a series order from the streamer tomorrow, or maybe they’ll wait to announce it at San Diego Comic-Con, or it could undergo some reshoots to make some elements of it work even better.

There’s another chance, too, just like the planned revival of Buffy the Vampire Slayer at Hulu, which only received a pilot order, it could go nowhere and be cancelled. One big difference between the failed Buffy reboot and the new X-Files, though, is that there’s really not much known about Coogler’s potential series, whereas the Buffy reboot not only had set photos appear online but also the full script for the pilot leaked, morphing fan opinion before they even saw a frame of the show. The deck was somewhat stacked against it in terms of fan reaction from the jump.

It would be a major surprise if a new TV series from Ryan Coogler, fresh off his Oscar win for Sinners, wasn’t picked up by Hulu, because it’s not only the return of a beloved franchise but also because his involvement makes it a major selling point for potential newcomers. That said, we can’t say for certain at this stage what happens next, or even when we’ll hear something. With that in mind, though, San Diego Comic-Con is scheduled to kick off on July 23, and there might be no better place to confirm the future of The X-Files than at that venue.

The X-Files revival has already tapped Jennifer Yale (Your Friends & Neighbors, Dexter) to serve as showrunner if it does move forward, with the pilot also set to star Ben Foster, Steve Buscemi, and another recent Oscar winner, Amy Madigan. Stay tuned as we wait for more about the series, but finishing filming is a major step for The X-Files in getting back on the air.