A Cartoon Network Legend is No Longer Streaming (But Here’s How You Can Still Watch)

Tom And Jerry Gokko was recently removed from HBO Max’s streaming library, but unfortunately for animation enthusiasts, this bizarre anime original wasn’t the only big loss for the streaming service. Throughout the platform’s recent history, Warner Bros has struck some major properties from its roster as fans continue to wonder if anything is safe from getting the axe. Animated series including Infinity Train, The Looney Tunes, Close Enough, The Powerpuff Girls, and countless others either found new streaming homes or were completely erased from the digital world. Unfortunately, one of Cartoon Network’s biggest series has left HBO Max, though luckily, Genndy Tartakovsky’s early masterpiece can still be found online.

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Samurai Jack has long been regarded as one of Tartakovsky’s best works, focusing on the titular character as he attempts to survive in a dystopian future to save his past and defeat the nefarious Aku. Following its first four seasons on Cartoon Network, it made the leap to Adult Swim to present a final season that was far bloodier and more mature than its predecessors. The animated original received the boot from HBO Max, though luckily, it can still be found on the Adult Swim website and mobile app, allowing fans to view the entirety of the series for free. As of the writing of this article, it has yet to be revealed if Samurai Jack will land on a new platform, but you can revisit the series by clicking here.

Gotta Get Back, Back To The Past

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For those who might have missed the original eye-popping adventure of Jack, the original Cartoon Network series was thought of by many fans as a show that would never receive a proper finale. Luckily, Tartakovsky had other ideas, as the animator would return for a fifth and final season on Adult Swim almost thirteen years following the original series finale. The first four-season series ended on something of a cliffhanger in 2004, with Adult Swim releasing the fifth season in 2017. Thanks to airing as part of Adult Swim’s platform, Samurai Jack managed to introduce some far more adult themes for its grand finale, such as Jack cutting through human opponents and struggling with a subconscious desire to end it all.

If you think a Samurai Jack sequel will happen, the conclusive finale certainly doesn’t hint at this being a possibility. Since the fifth season’s end, Tartakovsky himself has moved on to various other projects, including Unicorn: Warriors Eternal, Fixed, Primal, and more. Earlier this summer, Genndy dropped a major bombshell that he was creating a new animated take on the legendary warrior, Conan the Barbarian, which would be right at home with the animator’s other works.

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