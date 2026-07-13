What Happens To Daeron Targaryen & Whether He Becomes King in House of the Dragon

The real Daeron Targaryen has finally entered the game in House of the Dragon Season 3. The youngest child of Viserys Targaryen and Alicent Hightower has been conspicuous by his absence in the series: he was missing entirely in the first season, with no sign he even existed, before eventually being mentioned in the second. He was brought into things in Season 3, but with a twist: Ormund Hightower handed a fake Daeron over to Daemon Targaryen, and now his real plan for the real character is beginning to take shape. Warning: SPOILERS ahead for both House of the Dragon and the book it’s based on, Fire & Blood.

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Daeron serves as Ormund’s squire, and the Lord of Hightower initially looks like he tries to maintain some kind of pretence in front of him. He delivers justice to the people of Tumbleton after one of his soldiers tries to assault Hugh the Hammer’s wife, Kat, but the truth comes out later on. He has taken her brother, Leo, captive and forces Daeron into killing him because he put his hands on a Hightower soldier. Then he reveals what his real goal is: for Daeron to become king.

Does Daeron Targaryen Become King?

Image via HBO

Going off George R.R. Martin’s Fire & Blood, Daeron Targaryen does not become king – and it wouldn’t really make sense for him to. Rhaenyra was named as Viserys’ heir and has now claimed the Iron Throne that she saw as rightfully hers. For those who believe Viserys changed his mind or that a woman cannot inherit the throne, then it’s Aegon, who is still alive, followed by Aemond, who is also still alive. At best, Daeron is third in the line of succession, so even if everyone believed Aegon dead, it would be difficult for him to become king.

Difficult, but not entirely impossible. The plot in this form does not exist in the book, so there is an element of creative freedom here, which means, technically, it’s not completely off the table. If purely looking at it from the POV of how it could happen, then it would necessitate Ormund luring Rhaenyra and Daemon away from King’s Landing, something he is seemingly trying to do with the taking of Tumbleton.

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Then, he would need support. He has a large army and a dragon, but it’d still be difficult to face off against the forces of Team Black. However, in the book, Hugh the Hammer and Ulf the White do turn against Rhaenyra. It happens shortly after Ormund has been killed, but if the show wanted to make this work, it could combine the two things.

He would also need strong support within King’s Landing: Ormund positions Daeron as being chosen by the Gods, and mentions both the Faith of the Seven’s Starry Sept and the Citadel of the Maesters. It is not unthinkable that Ormund, the High Septon, and at least some Maesters are conspiring to make Daeron the new king, while proclaiming the other claimants dead.

So, that’s the path to the throne for Daeron and Ormund (or at least, its simplified form). Again, it almost certainly will not happen, because it would surely be too fundamental a change to the story being told, but you never quite know with House of the Dragon.

The notion of Daeron becoming king does exist in Fire & Blood, but not with Ormund, who is dead by the time it happens, with the show combining the storylines to make him a more effective villain and condense some story details and character beats. However, this is at a point in the timeline when Aegon is missing and Aemond has been killed. Some Green supporters proclaim Daeron should be king, but it doesn’t actually go very far, because the prince dies not long afterwards.

When & How Does Daeron Targaryen Die?

Image via HBO

Daeron’s death occurs at the Second Battle of Tumbleton, which won’t happen until House of the Dragon Season 4. As it stands, the show is currently building to the First Battle of Tumbleton. In the book, the market town is held by armies loyal to Rhaenyra, whereas the show has flipped it so that it was first taken by Ormund. Still, the end result seems to be the same: a massive conflict involving thousands of soldiers, including the Winter Wolves.

In the book, the Wolves, though outnumbered, are able to make their way to the commanders of the army, with Roddy the Ruin killing Ormund. Daeron enters the fray on Tessarion, but the battle still looks like being a victory for Team Black, as they had Hugh on Vermithor and Ulf on Silverwing. However, Hugh and Ulf then changed sides – the exact reasons for which are lost to history, but it may have been cowardice, or perhaps greed – and with it the tide of the battle changed as well. It led to a major victory for the Greens, and the annihilation of the people of Tumbleton.

The victors remain at Tumbleton, but Daeron and other members of the Greens grow weary of Ulf and Hugh’s antics and arrange a plot to have them killed. At the same time, Addam of Hull (legitimized as Addam Velaryon by this point in the book) plans to retake the town, with the help of his dragon, Seasmoke, and an army of men from the riverlands that he puts together. Though outnumbered, they have the element of surprise, which helps them gain the upper hand.

Ulf is not involved in the battle, as he’s sleeping at an inn, while Hugh is killed at camp by the Greens who conspired against him (known as the Caltrops). It results in a victory for Addam and Team Black, though Seasmoke is killed in the fighting, as are Tessarion and Vermithor. But most curious in all of this is Daeron himself. Some sources say he was killed by a sellsword, having come stumbling out of his tent on fire, others that it was a man-at-arms. Then there are those who say he was killed by his burning tent falling upon him.

The death is considered deeply mysterious, and his body was never actually identified, with some even questioning whether he really died, and later, pretenders emerged claiming to be the prince (which might be the inspiration for the fake Daeron story, since the show won’t get to adapt that part as it happens after the Dance of the Dragons has ended). Presumably, the show will give him a more definitive fate, and it won’t be with him as king.

New episodes of House of the Dragon release on Sundays at 9 pm ET on HBO and HBO Max.

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