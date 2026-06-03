Apple’s Silo Season 3 Trailer Looks Great, But Totally Rewrites the Show’s Future

The Silo Season 3 trailer has finally dropped, but it promises major changes for the thrilling sci-fi TV show. Based on Hugh Howey’s epic trilogy, Silo has established itself as one of Apple’s best sci-fi shows. Silo Season 2 somehow avoided the “sophomore slump,” ending with a time jump promising to explore the “Before Times” at last (just as in the books). These “Before Times” flashbacks will continue in a third season that suddenly feels disturbingly real, where the apocalypse was triggered by a war between the US and Iran.

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Apple has officially released a trailer for Silo Season 3, and it promises to continue the show’s themes: stripping back the lies that keep the silos under control. But, disturbingly, there’s a whole new twist in the Silo Season 3 trailer.

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What’s Going On With Juliette Nichols in Silo Season 3?

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We’re finally going to get answers to the mystery of the “Before Times,” although they may strike a little too close to home given they involve a war on Iran. That said, the most interest will undoubtedly be in the Silo plot, starring Rebecca Ferguson as Juliette Nichols. It seems Juliette’s memories have been erased, meaning she has forgotten many of the secrets she learned last season (a smart way, perhaps, of navigating the two-year time gap between the two seasons – plenty of time for viewers to forget the many twists). This plot is a major departure from the books.

Apple has already renewed Silo for a final fourth season. This major difference between the books and the show raises the possibility Season 4 will continue to take the story in new directions. While that will surely frustrate some fans of Howey’s novels, it also means anything could happen in these next two seasons. Knowledge of the books doesn’t necessarily guarantee viewers will get a sense of what’s really going on, adding fresh drama to it all.

We’ll have to wait and see how far Silo deviates from the source material. This is something of a gamble, because established fandoms often express frustration when writers and showrunners choose to make changes on any significant scale. That said, what works well in one medium doesn’t always do the same in another; it’s entirely possible there is a valid reason behind this approach, and that the narrative will work better for a TV show. Only time will tell whether Silo continues its winning streak.

Silo Season 3 releases on July 3.

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