Silo: Apple Reveals Fate of Fan-Favorite Sci-Fi Series

One of the biggest sci-fi series for Apple TV+ is nearing its end. On the heels of Silo‘s Season 2 premiere, Apple TV+ announced it has renewed Silo for Seasons 3 and 4, which concludes the acclaimed sci-fi series based on Hugh Howey’s New York Times bestselling trilogy. Rebecca Ferguson stars and executive produces Silo, with Emmy Award-nominated screenwriter Graham Yost serving as showrunner and executive producer. The series has been one of the biggest hits for Apple’s premium streaming service, and while fans may be disappointed to hear that it’s ending, at least they have two more seasons to go with the knowledge the complete story will be told.

“It has been a richly rewarding experience to adapt Hugh’s epic novels with our partners at Apple, and we are thrilled to have the opportunity to bring this complete story to the screen over the course of four seasons,” said showrunner and executive producer Graham Yost. “With the final two chapters of Silo, we can’t wait to give fans of the show an incredibly satisfying conclusion to the many mysteries and unanswered questions contained within the walls of these silos.”

“The addictive, inventive and moving Silo has had us hooked since day one and we’ve loved watching global audiences become equally enamored with the world that Graham Yost has created,” said Matt Cherniss, head of programming for Apple TV+. “As we look to seasons three and four of this ambitious, character-driven sci-fi series, which will conclude Juliette Nichols’ journey and complete Hugh Howey’s epic trilogy of novels. We can’t wait for everyone to experience more of the show’s powerful performances led by the incomparable Rebecca Ferguson, as well as the unexpected twists, turns and surprises that we’ve come to expect from this very human story.”

“I’ve loved every minute of bringing Juliette to the screen and am immensely proud of what we’ve all created with Silo since the first episode,” said star and executive producer Rebecca Ferguson. “I have always felt passionately about telling the entire story contained within Hugh Howey’s books, so I couldn’t be happier that audiences around the world have enthusiastically embraced the show. Alongside our parters at Apple, Graham, and the entire cast and crew, I cannot wait to dive into these final two thought-provoking seasons that will beautifully conclude this dystopian tale.”

Silo is the story of the last ten thousand people on Earth, their mile-deep home protecting them from the toxic and deadly world outside. However, no one knows when or why the silo was built and those who try to find out face fatal consequences. Ferguson stars as Juliette, an engineer who seeks answers about a loved one’s murder and tumbles onto a mystery that goes far deeper than she could have ever imagined, leading her to discover that if the lies don’t kill you, the truth will.

Silo stars Rebecca Ferguson, Tim Robbins, Common, series newcomer Steve Zahn, Harriet Walter, Chinaza Uche, Avi Nash, Alexandria Riley, Shane McRae, Remmie Milner, Billy Postlethwaite, Rick Gomez, Clare Perkins, Caitlin Zoz, Tanya Moodie and Iain Glen.

Episode 6 of Silo debuts on Friday, with new episodes premiering every Friday through January 17, 2025 on Apple TV+.