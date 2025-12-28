7 Most Addictive Shows on Apple TV

Apple TV has gradually become one of the best platforms in the streaming world, offering many addictive shows for viewers to obsess over. Since it launched as Apple TV+ in 2019, Apple TV has released acclaimed series such as Ted Lasso, Foundation, and The Morning Show. Meanwhile, limited series like Black Bird, Masters of the Air, and Lessons in Chemistry have impressed both critics and general audiences. With so much success already under Apple TV’s belt, viewers will likely see more binge-worthy shows in the future. Few streaming services boast original shows as superb as those in Apple TV’s library, so subscribers should take advantage of all the amazing options available to watch on the platform.

The following seven Apple TV shows are the streaming service’s most addictive titles. Anyone who hasn’t seen these series should add them to their watchlist for a satisfying binge.

7) The Studio

Image Courtesy of Apple TV

Comedies don’t usually make for gripping television, but The Studio is genuinely difficult to stop watching. The show follows Matt Remick (Seth Rogen), the newly appointed head of a major film studio, as he strives to make a splash in the ever-changing industry while keeping his love of movies alive. Sincerely funny and engaging, The Studio easily ranks among the best new shows of 2025. Beyond its excellent humor, The Studio features tons of amusing characters and numerous guest stars portraying themselves in the show. Thanks to its short episodes, witty dialogue, and incisive commentary on the current state of Hollywood, The Studio is a breeze to get through. It’s exciting to think about the crazy scenarios and celebrity cameos that could materialize in Season 2.

6) Defending Jacob

Image Courtesy of Apple TV

Defending Jacob is Apple TV’s most addictive limited series. The eight-episode story arc details the agonizing personal and legal dilemmas of Assistant District Attorney Andy Barber (Chris Evans) and his wife Laurie (Michelle Dockery) when their teenage son Jacob (Jaeden Martell) is accused of murdering his classmate. Doubling as a tense murder mystery and a poignant family drama, Defending Jacob is engrossing from beginning to end. The miniseries throws in a few shocking plot twists to make things even more interesting, slowly revealing clues in the lead-up to its heart-pounding finale. In-depth crime dramas typically draw a large audience, and Defending Jacob deserves lots of praise for being an outstanding show to binge.

5) Slow Horses

Image Courtesy of Apple TV

High stakes, suspense, and dark humor are what make Slow Horses a breathtaking ride. Through its five released seasons, the spy thriller centers on a group of failed MI5 agents. Under the leadership of Jackson Lamb (Gary Oldman), the “Slow Horses” find themselves tasked with pivotal missions in the effort to keep the United Kingdom safe. Slow Horses’ narrative might seem straightforward, but the series often shakes things up by placing its characters in dangerous and unpredictable situations. The many different personalities featured in Slow Horses are interesting and charming, and it’s exciting to see how their arcs unfold. Elevated by action, comedic elements, and a top-notch cast, Slow Horses never becomes stale. Thus, one can watch one episode after another with ease.

4) Severance

Image Courtesy of Apple TV

Severance‘s mind-bending mystery and phenomenal character work cement the show as a must-watch on Apple TV. The story focuses on the employees of Lumen Industries, who undergo a procedure to separate their professional consciousness from their personal lives. Amid these uncanny circumstances, Mark Scout (Adam Scott) and his co-workers orchestrate a plot to expose Lumen’s secrets to the world. Although slow-paced, Severance is well worth paying attention to. The show’s two released seasons are a mesmerizing journey of self-discovery, romance, and drama. Stunning visuals and outstanding acting performances only heighten Severance‘s appeal. It’s impossible to solve the wondrous enigma that is Severance, which is effortlessly addictive thus far.

3) Silo

Image Courtesy of Apple TV

Apple TV’s Silo is dystopian sci-fi TV at its finest and most addictive. In a future where war has rendered the Earth’s surface uninhabitable, humans live in underground silos run by authoritarian governments that conceal all knowledge of their history. Curiosity escalates into an all-out rebellion in Silo 18 as engineer Juliette Nichols (Rebecca Ferguson) seeks to uncover the truth and dismantle the corrupt system oppressing her and her fellow citizens.

Those who love post-apocalyptic settings similar to Fallout and revolution stories like The Hunger Games will be enraptured by Silo. The show’s two released seasons contain intricate world-building, absorbing mysteries, and satisfying payoffs. A constant air of tension keeps every episode of Silo absorbing as it fleshes out its characters and narrative. Numerous astounding reveals and misdirections make Silo‘s plot a thrill to experience. Therefore, the show’s third and fourth seasons should offer plenty more material to obsess over.

2) Pluribus

Image Courtesy of Apple TV

Pluribus already figures among Apple TV’s best shows, and its first season captivates viewers with brilliance. Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul creator Vince Gilligan’s new series follows novelist Carol Sturka (Rhea Seehorn), one of 13 people immune to an alien hive mind virus that suddenly infects nearly every human on Earth. Pluribus is an intoxicating, slow-burning story that succeeds equally as a mystifying sci-fi thriller and a profound character study.

Carol’s arc as a reluctant hero in Season 1 is rife with complexity as she grapples with the loneliness that comes with being one of the few remaining souls with agency and individuality. Mustering up the willpower to save humanity amid the hive’s manipulative tactics proves a struggle for Carol, who encounters intriguing obstacles while learning more about the virus. Hilarious, sad, and thought-provoking all at once, Pluribus is an addictive masterpiece through its first nine episodes, establishing the series’s enormous potential in Season 2 and beyond.

1) For All Mankind

Image Courtesy of Apple TV

For All Mankind depicts a fascinating alternate history in which the Soviet Union beats the United States to the Moon Landing in 1969, triggering a disparate series of events involving space exploration and politics over the ensuing decades. This new Space Race features tons of compelling characters and personal drama alongside its sweeping examination of humanity’s relationship with the cosmos. For All Mankind brings inventive concepts to its narrative each season, exploring them with rigor and depth. From colonizing the Moon to landing humans on Mars, the show’s imagination of the past, present, and future knows no bounds. Sky-high stakes, devastating character deaths, and world-altering discoveries all solidify For All Mankind as a gripping sci-fi TV series that demands to be binged.

