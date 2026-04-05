Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 Fixes a Season 1 Mistake in a Way I Didn’t Expect

The first three of the eight total episodes of Daredevil: Born Again season 2 are currently streaming on Disney+, and they’ve already proven incredibly action-packed, to say the least. Season 2 picks up in the same precarious place where season 1 ended, with Wilson Fisk/Kingpin now the Mayor of New York City and on a crusade to eradicate all vigilantes from the city (while acquiring ever more power). Season 2 showed just how brutal this has gotten, with countless innocents violently dragged away by the Anti-Vigilante Task Force.

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That focus alone has made season 2 feel considerably darker than the first season, despite the fact that all iterations of Daredevil, certainly including the previous Daredevil show on Netflix, have always been hyper-violent. Yet, the violence of season 2 has taken some unexpected turns, including by providing a major update on one key character—and making her so much better than she was in season 1.

Karen Page Is Finally A Bigger Character

Karen Page was a significant character in Netflix’s Daredevil, but much to the disappointment of those who love the character, she was only seen minimally in Daredevil: Born Again season 1. In fact, after Foggy’s death in season 1, episode 1, Karen was only seen briefly in episode 2 and then returned in episode 9. This was a major downgrade from the significance of her character before, which was frustrating given her previous importance and the fact that she’s a great character.

Thankfully, season 2 already seems to be correcting this issue, in multiple ways. For one, Karen and Matt are now in a romantic relationship once more, even living together. In addition to that exciting relationship update, though, Karen has taken on a much bigger role in the season overall, including with her involvement in Daredevil’s efforts to stop Fisk and fight back against the Anti-Vigilante Task Force. In fact, Karen’s role in that fight has become particularly interesting (and, from a certain point of view, concerning).

Daredevil Season 2 Is Setting Up An Interesting New Dynamic

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As mentioned, Daredevil (both the character and the show) has always been violent. Be it villains like Kingpin or a hero like Daredevil himself, the shows have always been bloody and full of intense action sequences. What is interesting this season, however, is the tension between Karen and Matt regarding whether or not to use lethal force. Whereas one might expect Karen to be the one acting as a sort of moral compass, it’s Matt who is hesitant to kill even the Anti-Vigilante Task Force members.

Surprisingly, Karen makes her sentiments about the situation clearly known, at one point even telling Matt that it was time they hunted the Anti-Vigilante Task Force, since they’re being hunted by them. Currently, that’s only mildly concerning. It makes sense for Karen to feel that way, and she’s arguably not wrong that there’s a current kill or be killed environment in New York City. However, season 2 isn’t even halfway done, which means there’s a lot more time for Karen’s new willingness to kill to become a problem—and that seems like where this is probably heading.

Season 2 Seems To Only Be Getting Darker

Be it Karen’s change of heart or the very disturbing actions of the Anti-Vigilante Task Force, it seems likely that Daredevil: Born Again season 2 is only going to get increasingly dark and violent over the next five episodes. Already, it’s been unsettling to see just how much violence and abhorrent behavior is occurring, particularly from the Anti-Vigilante Task Force to everyday citizens. Yes, it would be horrible to see this violence enacted against anyone, but there was something particularly horrifying about seeing Angela’s tía, Soledad, getting dragged away by her hair.

There’s also so much more to come, even beyond the AVTF and Karen and Daredevil’s roles. In fact, Angela just revealed that she is the MCU’s new White Tiger in episode 3, which means that she will also now be dragged further into the violence of the season.

While it is thrilling to see Karen Page finally getting a much more significant narrative arc in Daredevil: Born Again season 2, as she’s a character who certainly deserves to be more of a focus, it seems that her newfound involvement and mindset may very well be a key part of how and why this season becomes even bloodier than it already is.

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