Daredevil: Born Again Just Revealed The Reunion Every Marvel Fan Has Been Waiting For

Daredevil: Born Again has been doing some big things in season 2, as over the course of the first 3 episodes, we’ve seen Daredevil deliver some vicious throwdowns and even make a dent in Kingpin’s control over the city. So far, he’s had some key allies, and part of season 2’s ongoing story is Daredevil assembling a force that can finally take Fisk down for good. We know Jessica Jones is joining the battle at some point this season, but thanks to new set photos, we now know that the reunion fans have been waiting for is finally happening.

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While season 2 of Daredevil: Born Again is airing episodes weekly on Disney+, the team is already hard at work on Born Again season 3, and we now have our first look at what is likely season 3’s massive hook. Set photos (via Warling) just showed Krysten Ritter walking alongside two other people and who were wearing hooded jackets, but thanks to different camera angles, they have been clearly identified as Mike Colter (Luke Cage) and Finn Jones (Iron Fist), which means that The Defenders are finally reuniting in Born Again season 3.

The Defenders Have Finally Returned Thanks To Daredevil: Born Again

This is huge news for longtime fans of Marvel Television, as The Defenders was a true crossover event of the Netflix Marvel era. After Daredevil launched the Marvel Netflix universe, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, and Iron Fist would all receive their own solo shows. After several seasons, all of the world’s characters finally teamed up in The Defenders, but thanks to the launching MCU, we never got any sort of follow-up.

Now that time has finally arrived, but this time it is an official part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Ritter is already making her return in Born Again season 2, and that reveal led to fans asking about Colter and Jones returning as their characters down the line. Now we have three of the four all together in one scene, and we can’t wait to see all four Defenders together once more.

There are even more details located in the pictures though, as an eagle-eyed fan noticed that Cage is wearing the same brown suit he wore after he took over the club, which took place in the last shot of Luke Cage season 2. That also means that just like Daredevil, much of the Luke Cage series will also be made canon to the MCU, which is amazing given that at one time this kind of reunion all seemed like purely a fever dream and anything close to reality.

Fans can keep up with Daredevil: Born Again in season 2, which is currently streaming on Disney+ with new episodes released weekly.

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