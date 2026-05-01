Daredevil: Born Again Season 3’s Villain Setup Confirmed by 1 Hidden Detail You Might’ve Missed

Although Daredevil: Born Again season 2 is nearing its end, the show itself isn’t as season 3 is already in the works. Born Again season 3 is expected to continue the Mayor Fisk storyline, with Daredevil most likely teaming up with more Defenders superheroes in order to take on the fascistic anti-vigilante administration. However, one other storyline may be a major part of season 3, as season 2 is already setting up a major new villain with some hidden details.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Mayor Wilson Fisk has been the main villain of Daredevil: Born Again so far, continuing his role as the Daredevil franchise’s main antagonist from the Netflix series. However, he is far from the show’s only villain. Characters like Bullseye, Muse, Mr. Charles, and more have filled antagonistic roles throughout the two seasons, filling out Daredevil’s rogues’ gallery. While Fisk will probably continue to be the main villain in season 3, he will be joined by another exciting foe.

Born Again Is Setting Heather Up As Lady Muse

image courtesy of marvel

It seems likely that Lady Muse is going to appear in Daredevil: Born Again season 3, and season 2 is already setting her up. At the start of Born Again, Heather Glenn was a therapist and Matt’s new girlfriend. She had a special interest in vigilantes, with her eventually discovering that one of her patients was the villainous serial killer Muse. In season 2, Heather’s experience with Muse has aligned her with Fisk’s anti-vigilante agenda, with her now working for the Fisk administration and profiling vigilantes like Swordsman and Karen Page.

Throughout season 2, Heather has been dealing with the trauma of her encounter with Muse. She has proven to be more violent and rash throughout the season, with her experience with Muse causing her to be biased against vigilantes. She also expressed violent tendencies in a conversation with Buck, where he allowed her to choke him in order to show how violent she is becoming. On top of that, Heather seems to be having repeated visions of Muse, with him being out of focus in the background of shots. This happens again in episode 7, hinting that the ghost of Muse is haunting her.

In the comics, it is revealed that Muse’s death wasn’t the end of the killer. Instead, his soul began to influence an artist named Morgan Whittier from beyond the grave. Eventually, Morgan took up the mantle of Lady Muse, becomign the second serial killer to don the mask.

While Heather becoming Lady Muse would be far different from the character’s origin in the comics, it looks like she is clearly being set up to take up the mantle. After all, the psychological haunting that Muse’s memory is doing to Heather is just a more grounded take on Muse’s spirit literally haunting Morgan. Heather has kept the Muse mask since season 1, and its only a matter of time until she puts it on and begins to reign terror on the streets of Hell’s Kitchen.

Heather Is Easily Born Again Season 2’s Biggest Character Improvement

Heather’s transformation into Lady Muse is one of the best parts of Born Again season 2, proving that she is the most improved character from season 1. Many of Born Again‘s original characters were criticized for being boring in season 1, with Matt’s new friends feeling like pale imitations of the original Daredevil cast. However, season 2 has made significant improvements, making characters like Kirsten, Daniel, and Buck just as interesting as Matt, Karen, and Dex.

Of the bunch, however, Heather is easily the most improved. She had almost nothing going on for her in Born Again season 1, with her having the unfortunate fate of being the show’s Karen substitute. She was mostly tied to the show’s pre-overhaul Muse storyline, something it seemed like Born Again was going to drop in its post-overhaul episodes. Heather was tied to a sinking ship, which is why its so surprising that she came back in such a big way.

Heather has been a major presence in season 2, and unlike the previous season, she is actually interesting here. Her relationship with the Fisks, corruption, and relationship with the Muse mantle has made her incredibly compelling. Many viewers no longer get bored when Heather is on screen, and this can be credited to the fact that she has a lot going on now. Heather’s story is super interesting, proving that Daredevil: Born Again season 2 is a huge step up from its predecessor.