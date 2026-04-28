Marvel Officially Explains Daredevil’s Biggest Power (& How It Beats Spider-Man)

Daredevil has one of the most interesting power sets in the entire Marvel universe, and the company has finally explained exactly how his abilities work after years of debate. Daredevil’s fighting style makes him seem like nothing more than a really solid martial artist, with criminals rarely being able to beat him in hand-to-hand combat. However, many of these villains don’t know that Matt Murdock is actually a blind man, with this being the true connection to his superpowers.

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As a child, Matt was involved in a chemical accident that caused him to lose his eyesight. Although Matt was blind from this point on, the chemicals heightened his other senses, with him getting increased hearing, touch, smell, and taste. Matt uses these abilities to further his career as a lawyer, but also to become a superhero. After years of training, Matt uses his powers and skills as a martial artist to take to the streets and fight some of Marvel’s most powerful heroes.

Marvel Has Finally Put Debates About How Daredevil’s Powers Work To Rest

There have been debates for years about how Daredevil’s powers actually work, and this mostly comes down to different adaptations. Some adaptations have visually shown Matt’s enhanced abilities in different ways. Some fans believe that Matt visualizes things as a world on fire, or that he can use sound to project images that are frequently depicted as purple. While Matt is hyperaware of his surroundings, he is still a blind man, meaning that he doesn’t really “see” anything. On top of that, there have been questions about how much control Matt has over his senses, what his range is, and whether the chemicals enhanced his strength or fighting skills at all.

Luckily, Marvel has finally provided an in-depth explanation regarding how Matt’s powers work. This comes from a 2022 book titled Marvel Anatomy: A Scientific Study of the Superhuman. Written by Marc Sumerak, Jonah Lobe, and Daniel Wallace, the book is framed as if it is being written by T’Challa and Shuri amidst a Skrull invasion. The book features files pulled straight from the archives of Wakanda, giving an analysis of Marvel’s various characters and exactly how their powers work.

According to the book, Daredevil’s radar sense has a range of 100 ft, giving a definitive number regarding how far he can hear. Daredevil’s senses allow him to render a “monochromatic, three-dimensional mental image,” allowing him to maneuver the world and gather information. On top of that, darkness and bright light have no effect on Daredevil, but his senses can be thrown off by things that block sound like “plate glass and torrential rainfall.”

This seems to be Daredevil’s big weakness, as it messes with his perception in a way that wouldn’t affect sighted persons. While most Marvel villains don’t take advantage of this because they aren’t aware that Matt is blind, it offers a major weak point for the hero, one that T’Challa and Shuri could exploit if the Skrulls take over his body.

Daredevil’s Radar Sense Gives Him 1 Major Leg Up Against Spider-Man’s Spider-Sense

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Matt’s radar sense is often compared to the power of another major Marvel character and one of Daredevil’s closest superhero friends: Spider-Man. Spider-Man famously has a Spider-Sense, one that allows him to detect danger before it happens. The sense works differently in different Spider-Man adaptations, with some versions of Peter being able to tell exactly how many people are in a room, and others having it be a purely instinctual thing that Peter can’t control.

Marvel Anatomy explores how Peter’s powers work in the comics, giving another in-depth explanation of a superhero’s powers. According to the book, Peter’s Spider-Sense is “a unique autonomic response system” that gives Peter “hyperacute awareness concerning imminent danger.” The Spider-Sense is a product of Peter’s “enhanced nervous system working in unison with his augmented reflexes.” Much like a real spider, Peter is able to react to danger around twelve times faster than a normal human, allowing him to avoid attacks and rescue civilians.

So, based on this book, it seems like Daredevil’s radar sense is more powerful than Spidey’s Spider-Sense. This is because Matt has a greater level of control over his ability than Peter. While Peter’s sense is an uncontrolled response, Matt can narrow in on what he wants to hear, smell, taste, or touch. Peter’s sense is defensive, whereas Daredevil can use his radar sense in a greater variety of ways.