How the Remake of Prime Video’s Cancelled Fantasy Series Could Run For More Than 10 Seasons & Fix Amazon’s Mistakes

The upcoming remake of a cancelled Prime Video show could run for more than 10 seasons, and it has the potential to fix the former fantasy series’ mistakes. The Wheel of Time‘s cancellation was one of the most disappointing of 2025, despite the many criticisms leveraged at the Prime Video show. Season 3 had finally begun to course-correct, driving home how great the adaptation of Robert Jordan’s books could’ve been. Unfortunately, the turnaround was short-lived, as The Wheel of Time joined a number of prior fantasy series cancelled too soon.

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However, in March — just a year after the Prime Video series was officially axed — Variety revealed that several new projects based on The Wheel of Time are in the works. IP owner iwot Studios is teaming up with Arcane producer Thomas Vu to bring fans animated films and an animated series based, as well as a video game. The new Wheel of Time adaptations already sound perfect, and the TV series offers an opportunity to make up for Amazon’s failure. It could very well run for 10+ seasons, too, a possibility that would eliminate the Prime Video series’ biggest complaints.

The Upcoming Wheel of Time Remake Could Run for 10+ Seasons

Given that The Wheel of Time series spans over 10 installments — it consists of a whopping 14 main books and a prequel — there’s plenty of material to adapt in the upcoming TV remake. It’s a hefty undertaking, which explains why Amazon’s show sought to condense the source material. However, one of the loudest critiques of the initial adaptation was its lack of fidelity to the original story. Much of this stemmed from the need to trim it down, at least partly.

The animated Wheel of Time remake can learn from its predecessor and avoid this approach, allowing its story to take the time it needs to unravel. It can be a more faithful iteration, and it could even dedicate one season to each of Jordan’s (and later, Brandon Sanderson’s) novels. It’s not something many TV series do, especially in the fantasy genre. However, the remake’s format is uniquely suited to it should the creators and cast be willing to get behind such a lengthy run.

The Wheel of Time’s Animated Format Makes It Less Prone to Amazon’s Mistakes

Dedicating a season to each Wheel of Time book would have been impossible for the Prime Video show, as its live-action format didn’t lend itself to this possibility. The series’ cast would have needed to dedicate more than a decade to the project. And even if they were willing to, they would have noticeably aged during that time, taking viewers out of the story and its timeline. With an animated show, the creators and casts would still need to commit to a long haul. Yet they wouldn’t have to worry about the casting concerns or budgetary constraints that prevent live-action shows from continuing for so long. Only time will tell if the new Wheel of Time series capitalizes on this opportunity. Considering the popularity of the books, there’s certainly an audience for it — and if the animation quality is anything like Arcane‘s, there’s potential to attract newcomers as well.

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