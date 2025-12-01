7 Great Fantasy Books That Still Need A Movie or TV Adaptation

There has been an uptick in fantasy adaptations being made and green-lit in recent years, but there are still a number of books that need movies or TV shows — and many are so great, it’s a wonder they haven’t made it to the screen already. Successful adaptations like the Lord of the Rings movies, Harry Potter films, and Game of Thrones are proof that fantasy can have huge returns when done right. And Hollywood has tried reaching the heights of those IPs with other releases based on books. From Percy Jackson & the Olympians to The Wheel of Time, they’ve had varying degrees of success.

Studios and streamers show no signs of slowing when it comes to adapting fantasy stories, either, despite so many of them being critically panned or outright canceled. Just last week, a major new adaptation was announced — a film tackling James Islington’s Hierarchy series — and there are several upcoming fantasy projects that could be masterpieces, including Prime Video’s take on Fourth Wing by Rebecca Yarros and Paramount’s Divine Rivals movie. Hopefully, these won’t sit in development hell, like so many fantasy projects before them. At the very least, they’re on their way to the screen, which is more than we can say about these incredible novels that still need adapting.

7) Mistborn by Brandon Sanderson

Brandon Sanderson is one of the biggest names in fantasy, with both his Mistborn saga and Stormlight Archive series hailed as modern classics. There have been discussions about adapting both, and Mistborn even had a movie in development, but the project went back to the drawing board last year. Neither has made the jump to the screen yet, and Sanderson told Polygon that he’s fine with waiting for the “right time.”

For Mistborn, in particular, it’s a shame that a movie or TV series hasn’t panned out. The books are incredibly cinematic; the frequent action and metal-based magic system would guarantee a thrilling visual experience. Additionally, the story’s conversations surrounding power and oppression are just as relevant as when The Final Empire released in 2006. And as the series is great for beginner fantasy readers, it would become the kind of adaptation that would appeal to both longtime fans and mainstream audiences.

6) Assassin’s Apprentice by Robin Hobb

The Realm of the Elderlings consists of 16 books broken up into multiple series, and it would make an interesting TV series. Given the saga’s length, it would have plenty of room to grow, allowing a network or streamer to spin the original story into a larger franchise through sequels and spinoffs. Even if it doesn’t get that far, Assassin’s Apprentice should be picked up for an adaptation. The Farseer Trilogy is a fantasy classic, and it’s as worthy of consideration as A Song of Ice and Fire and The Wheel of Time.

Of course, an adaptation of Assassin’s Apprentice and its sequels would come with challenges, as they rely so heavily on Fitz Farseer’s inner thoughts to tell the story. Any film or show would need to get creative when capturing the books’ greatest strength: the character writing. That said, an adaptation that pulls this off would have great emotional payoff, which is, sadly, lacking from many modern fantasy projects.

5) The Lies of Locke Lamora by Scott Lynch

When it comes to magic, The Lies of Locke Lamora by Scott Lynch follows a similar trajectory to Game of Thrones. That makes it an ideal candidate for an adaptation. Although the fantastical elements of Lynch’s world become prominent in the sequels, The Lies of Locke Lamora is primarily focused on fleshing out its gruesome world and morally gray characters. Taking the same approach would allow a TV show or film series to steadily build to the point where bigger budgets and better effects are needed, making it less likely The Lies of Locke Lamora would face an early cancellation. And like Game of Thrones, the novel has enough early twists and tragedies to keep viewers invested anyway.

The Lies of Locke Lamora‘s heist plot would also translate well to the screen, whether it’s told over the course of a season or a film’s runtime. Given the popularity of the book, it’s surprising it hasn’t been picked up for an adaptation yet. It would run into one problem — the series isn’t finished — but that could change by the time an adaptation becomes a reality.

4) The Sword of Kaigen by M.L. Wang

The Sword of Kaigen by M.L. Wang is an underrated fantasy book, and Hollywood should pursue an adaptation of the 2018 novel. The fact that it’s a standalone is one compelling reason enough to consider it. At a time when so many fantasy series are canceled, this story could easily be turned into a miniseries or movie — and fans wouldn’t need to worry about a premature ending. Wang’s story doesn’t feel incomplete, either, despite spanning a single book.

Of course, that’s far from the only reason to bring The Sword of Kaigen to the screen. Its elemental magic system, which leans heavily into martial arts, lends itself to exciting visuals, as does its unique and memorable world. Its flawed characters would be fun challenges for the right talent, and one of its leads would add another well-written woman to the fantasy TV or movie landscape.

3) Jade City by Fonda Lee

Speaking of blending martial arts and magic, Fonda Lee’s Jade City also makes a strong case for a TV or movie adaptation, and it’s shocking Hollywood hasn’t picked up on its potential. The first book in Lee’s Green Bone Saga, Jade City is an action-packed novel that features a martial arts-inspired magic system. That, along with its atmospheric urban setting, would be thrilling to experience visually, either on the big or small screen.

The political intrigue scattered throughout Jade City would also appeal to fantasy lovers and casual viewers alike, with its frequent comparisons to The Godfather telling you everything you need to know about the intensity of the drama. Between the action and the emotional stakes, Jade City is precisely the sort of fantasy book that demands an adaptation.

2) Legendborn by Tracy Deonn

Tracy Deonn’s Legendborn was picked up for a TV adaptation back in 2022 (via Deadline), but there hasn’t been much news on that front — and Hollywood should really prioritize getting the story on-screen. Deonn’s 2020 novel sees its teen heroine encountering a secret society of magic users whose ancestors are the Knights of the Round Table. The school setting and magic system would make exciting visuals for a TV series or film, and there’s plenty of action as the books continue.

The decision to focus on the legend of King Arthur also gives Legendborn a broad appeal, as its influences will be familiar to fantasy lovers and those less acquainted with the genre. Legendborn would also be a refreshing step in the right direction for diversity in fantasy TV. The book’s willingness to tackle serious subjects like racism and grief also make it an important story to adapt.

1) Six of Crows by Leigh Bardugo

Leigh Bardugo’s Six of Crows nearly got its own TV show, which would have been a spinoff of Netflix’s Shadow and Bone. Despite being absent from Bardugo’s original book trilogy, the characters from Six of Crows appeared in both seasons of the Netflix series. Creator Eric Heisserer told Entertainment Weekly that he had plans to tackle Bardugo’s duology in a spinoff. This would have brought the Ice Court heist to the screen at long last. Sadly, Shadow and Bone‘s cancellation after Season 2 prevented this from happening.

This is especially disappointing because Shadow and Bone had the perfect cast to tackle the Crows’ actual story. Six of Crows’ gripping heist narrative would also have made for great television. It would still be nice to see it happen one day — though it’s a shame it likely wouldn’t be with the original cast and crew. The book and its sequel, Crooked Kingdom, are just too good to leave on the page, though. Fortunately, fans did get to see a few moments from the duology play out in Shadow and Bone Season 2.

What fantasy book are you still waiting for an adaptation of?