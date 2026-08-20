Sega’s Golden Axe Delivers Action and Laughs In First Look Trailer

Sega has many beloved franchises under its umbrella, but few immediately inspire as much 16-bit nostalgia as Golden Axe. The classic fantasy side-scroller is a favorite of many, and now it’s making the jump to the small screen thanks to a new animated series on Paramount+. The studio has now revealed the very first trailer for the series, and while it is full of all magic, dragons, and swordplay, it’s also comedy gold. You can watch the full trailer below.

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The series will follow Golden Axe warriors Ax Battler, Tyris Flare, and Gilius Thunderhead as they team up to save Yuria from the giant and very evil Death Adder, and as you can see in the trailer, they are going to have the best time possible along the way. In the middle of all this is a newbie adventurer named Hampton Squib, and his complete lack of adventuring ability causes even more comedic chaos. You can watch the new footage below.

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Golden Axe Packs An Unexpected Comedic Punch, But Action Is Here In Spades

Key Art for Golden Axe Season 1, featuring Liam McIntyre as Ax Battler, Matthew Rhys as Gilius Thunderhead, Lisa Gilroy as Tyris Flare, Dani Pudi as Hampton Squib, and Carl Tart as Chronos ‘Evil’ Lait, streaming on Paramount+ 2026. Photo credit: Paramount+

Right from the start, you can’t help but notice how self-aware Golden Axe is that it’s based on a classic video game and the fact that it’s in the fantasy genre. Both of those aspects are highlighted in the dialogue and jokes throughout the trailer, and when combined with the over-the-top action, it’s difficult not to get lost in the fun, especially when Squib enters the fray.

Golden Axe, season 1, streaming on Paramount+, 2026. Photo Credit: Paramount+ Matthew Rhys voices Gilius Thunderhead season 1 of Golden Axe streaming on Paramount+, 2026. Photo Credit: Paramount+ (L-R): Liam McIntyre voices Ax Battler, Matthew Rhys voices Gilius Thunderhead, and Lisa Gilroy voices Tyris Flare in season 1 of Golden Axe streaming on Paramount+, 2026. Photo Credit: Paramount+

Golden Axe features the talents of Matthew Rhys (Gilius Thunderhead), Danny Pudi (Hampton Squib), Lisa Gilroy (Tyris Flare), Liam McIntyre (Ax Battler), and Cart Tart (Chronos “Evil” Lait). Gilius is a rather grumpy dwarf with a chip on his shoulder, while Tyris is one of the most fearsome battle sorceresses in the land.

Ax is a barbarian with a strict code of honor who is also a teddy bear once you get to know him, and Hampton might be new to this whole adventuring thing, but it’s all he’s ever wanted to be. Then there’s the humanoid panther Chronos, who brings some brilliant but sometimes cheesy levity to the adventure. You can find the official description for Golden Axe below.

(L-R): Lisa Gilroy voices Tyris Flare, Matthew Rhys voices Gilius Thunderhead, Danny Pudi voices Hampton Squib, and Liam McIntyre voices Ax Battler in season 1 of Golden Axe streaming on Paramount+, 2026. Photo Credit: Paramount+ (L-R): Danny Pudi voices Hampton Squib and Matthew Rhys voices Gilius Thunderhead in season 1 of Golden Axe streaming on Paramount+, 2026. Photo Credit: Paramount+ (L-R): Liam McIntyre voices Ax Battler, Carl Tart voices Chronos ‘Evil’ Lait, and Lisa Gilroy voices Tyris Flare in season 1 of Golden Axe streaming on Paramount+, 2026. Photo Credit: Paramount+

“In a hilarious homage to SEGA’s iconic 1989 video game, Golden Axe follows legendary warriors Ax Battler, Tyris Flare and Gilius Thunderhead as they reunite to save Yuria from the evil giant Death Adder, who just won’t seem to stay dead. Their quest is complicated by Hampton Squib, an inexperienced and wildly underprepared adventurer whose dream of heroism far exceeds his abilities. Forced to work together despite their flaws, they must find a way to stop Death Adder once and for all.”

Golden Axe will premiere exclusively on Paramount+ on September 16th.