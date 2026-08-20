Sons of Anarchy Creator Responds to New Show Announcement With Surprising Statement

Sons of Anarchy was a landmark TV series and a major part of the wave of prestige-level crime-drama shows that aired in the late 2000s and early 2010s. The series ran from 2008 to 2014; even after it ended, the world of violent biker outlaws that Kurt Sutter created lived on, inspiring a spinoff series, Mayans M.C., which might not have been as popular as SoA, but still kept the brand alive for a whole new generation of TV viewers.

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Since Mayans ended in 2023, fans have been wondering if there is more to come from the SoA universe. In the last year or so, Sutter and others involved with the original series have been teasing some new projects in development, including a Sons of Anarchy prequel about the founding members of the SAMCRO bike gang. However, the wildest development is the recent announcement of a Sons of Anarchy revival series done in the same vein as the movie Galaxy Quest. Naturally, Kurt Sutter feels some kind of way about where the legacy of Sons of Anarchy is headed, and recently let those feelings be known.

Sons of Anarchy Creator Responds to Legends Show Announcement

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The new Sons of Anarchy spinoff show Legends was developed by original series star Charlie Hunnan and writer/producer Jonathan Groff (Happy Endings, Scrubs, black-ish). It will bring back SoA cast members Ron Perlman, Katey Sagal, Mark Boone Junior, Tommy Flanagan, Kim Coates, Theo Rossi, and Maggie Siff, as they all play versions of themselves attending a fan convention meant to celebrate Sons. Instead, the actors are faced with “a real-world threat more dangerous than anything they ever faced in their show.”

If that sounds like Die Hard meets Galaxy Quest to you, you’re not the only one. Suffice to say, though, it sounds a long way away from the original series in terms of style and tone. When Kurt Sutter took to his socials to respond to the Legends announcement, he basically echoed the same sentiment.

“I know the news about Charlie’s show hit today, and I’m beginning to get some queries about it,” Sutter said during his Instagram post. “I just want to say my piece. I’m not involved with Legends at all — nor should I be. It has nothing to do with the characters I created, or the mythology. It’s really about the show and the legacy of the show, and, quite frankly, there are thousands of people who are responsible for that legacy.”

Kurt Sutter Knew That Legends Was Coming, And He Endorses It

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The Sons of Anarchy creator wasn’t above providing his own unique brand of endorsement for the new series: Added Sutter: “Watch this motherf*cker, because I’ve taken a peek at the script that was perhaps just lying on my wife’s knitting table, and it’s really so well done. I think you’ll dig it. I love Charlie to death, and I think you will have mad love for this project as well.”

Unlike at other points in his career, Kurt Sutter made it clear that he wasn’t blindsided or creatively hijacked by Legends: Hunnam secured his blessing first, and Sutter opened the door for the people he knows and loves (including his wife) to make the show they wanted.

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“I just want folks to know that Charlie came to me when he was in the process of pitching this to the network to ask for my blessing, knowing that the IP would probably not be able to be invoked for various reasons of legalese stuff,” he said. “I gave Charlie my full blessing. I wish nothing but the best for him in this project. My wife [star Katey Sagal] is in the project. I have nothing but love for [FX Networks chairman] John Landgraf and the folks at FX who have been so good to me, so generous. So it has my full-blown support.”

Legends is in development. Sutter has said he doesn’t think the Sons of Anarchy prequel series is “completely off the table,” if Disney and FX can work something out. Until then, Sutter is developing a different biker series for Apple TV, starring Jason Momoa.