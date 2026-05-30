Netflix’s Cancelled 10-Episode Fantasy Series That Was Like The Witcher Meets King Arthur Deserved Better

Netflix‘s cancelled 10-episode fantasy series combined elements of The Witcher and King Arthur, and it deserved a much better fate. Netflix has been through many fantasy shows over the last decade, some of which have been more successful than others. Titles that felt like obvious hits — Shadow and Bone, Lockwood & Co., and Kaos included — came to early ends after one or two seasons. And even series boasting longer runs, like The Witcher, weren’t all met with enthusiasm. Netflix may have found winners in Arcane, Castlevania, and its live-action One Piece, but most of its recent fantasy projects have been tragically short-lived.

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That includes a 10-episode series that emerged just a year after Game of Thrones ended — in the midst of many streamers and networks rushing to find the HBO show’s ideal replacement. This cancelled series had more in common with The Witcher, though. Given time, it may have even surpassed it. It blended aspects of The Witcher with the legend of King Arthur, and it’s still perplexing that Netflix didn’t give it a shot at a second season.

The Witcher Meets King Arthur in Netflix’s Cursed

Netflix’s Cursed made its debut in July 2020, bringing the story from Thomas Wheeler’s book (illustrated by Frank Miller) to life on-screen. The reimagining of Arthurian legend places Nimue, the Lady of the Lake, at the center of its narrative rather than focusing on King Arthur. It does send the characters’ colliding, however, as Nimue attempts to deliver Excalibur to Merlin — a journey that puts her at odds with with religious fanatics dubbed the Red Paladins. The 10-episode show puts a unique spin on a familiar story without deviating too far from it. Katherine Langford is compelling as its lead, and the rest of the cast breathes life into their characters just as memorably, despite how often the tale of King Arthur appears in TV and film.

Cursed is a must-watch for fans of Arthurian legend, but it’s also a good recommendation for anyone who enjoys The Witcher. The 2020 series isn’t as mature — the book it’s based on is aimed at a young-adult audience — but it features a similarly dark backdrop and another political conflict based in the persecution of those with magic. The one caveat while recommending it is that it ends on a cliffhanger. It’s one that could technically conclude the show, but Cursed deserved more time to unravel Nimue’s story.

Cursed Deserved More Than Being Cancelled After Just One Season

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Netflix’s Cursed ends with Nimue’s fate hanging in the balance, and viewers need to form their own opinions about what comes next. In July 2021, nearly a year after the series’ debut, Deadline reported that the streamer had cancelled the fantasy adaptation. There were no clear-cut reasons given for the decision, though it can likely be attributed to a number of factors. Fantasy shows are notoriously expensive to create, so Netflix may not have deemed the viewership numbers worth further investment. On top of that, Cursed‘s streaming run occurred in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, which delayed numerous titles and led to plenty of cancellations. Despite its quality, Cursed also divided viewers, raking in a middling 65% critic score and 52% audience rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

All of this has led to Cursed being largely forgotten among the 2020s’ fantasy releases — but it deserves better than that. Unfortunately, its fate makes it unlikely to get more widespread recognition. Fans can’t consult the source material for more closure, either, since a sequel has yet to surface. Needless to say, Cursed is among the most frustrating fantasy cancellations of the decade.

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