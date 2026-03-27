Netflix’s Scary New Show Has a Secret Cameo From Its Best Ever Horror Series (& It’s Genius)

Netflix has launched a new horror series that comes with the branding stamp of being produced by the Duffer Brothers, creators of Stranger Things. Now, Something Very Bad Is Going to Happen is entering its premiere weekend, with all episodes available on Netflix. Even though viewers may be binging the series at their own respective paces, certain events in the show are sparking immediate buzz, and one of them is a cameo that one expected to see.

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Something Very Bad Is Going to Happen works with a small ensemble of actors for most of the show’s run; however, Episode 4 dips back into the past for a horrific flashback story that helps explain why main character Rachel (Camila Morrone) has doom and darkness always hanging over her. Turns out, it was was heraditary.

Victoria Pedretti’s Cameo(es) in Something Very Bad Is Going to Happen, Explained

VIctoria Pedretti in Something Very Bad Is Goign to Happen / Netflix

(SPOILERS) In Episode 4, “The Witness”, Rachel has been abducted by her own father, Jay (Josh Hamilton) who snatches her away from her fiancee’s creepy family of rich elitists. Jay has Rachel watch a movie of his wedding day with her mother, Alexandra, who is played by none other than Victoria Pedretti, best known for Netflix’s horror-dramas The Haunting of Hill House and The Haunting of Bly Manor, as well as serial killer drams You.

Like Rachel, Alexandra experienced a pervasive sense of dread and doom leading up to her wedding day; that night, while happily dancing as newlyweds in their hotel room, Jay witnesses Alexandra suddenly start bleeding from all over her face, collapsing dead onto the floor. Since Alexandra was due to give birth soon, Jay had to cut Rachel from the womb himself – a dark and traumatic start to Rachel’s life.

That’s not the only role the Pedretti has in the show: In Episode 1, Rachel and her fiancee Nicky (Adam DiMarco) are driving to his family’s home, listening to a true crime podcast on the way. That podcast is narrated by Pedretti, as one of many horror Easter eggs that Something Very Bad Is Going to Happen showrunner Haley Z Boston buried into the show.

Something Very Bad Is Going to Happen Showrunner Explains Victoria Pedretti’s Casting

Camila Morrone in Something Very Bad Is Goign to Happen / Netflix

Speaking to Radio Times, Boston explained why she tapped Pedretti, in particular, for this role: “I’m a huge fan of her, and I think a lot of of horror fans are. She’s so brilliant, so great in this genre – the way she captures fear, and she’s very good at externalising these very internal emotions. I was surprised that she agreed to do it, and she really elevated that character.”

In fact, originally the flashback to Jay and Alexandra was only going to be a short sequence; however, Pedretti and actor Logan Miller (who plays the younger Jay) were so good at the roles that Boston decided to reformat the entire episode to give them more screen time:

“Victoria and Logan just did an incredible job and allowed me to to be able to structure the episode with, I think, 15 minutes of just their story. That’s not how the script was written. It was supposed to cut back to Rachel, and because their performances were so strong, we were able to structure the episode that way.”

Something Very Bad Is Going to Happen is now streaming on Netflix. Discuss the show with us on the ComicBook Forum!