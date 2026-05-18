Prime Video’s #1 New TV Show Continues a Huge Trend That’s Going to Dominate the Rest of the Decade

Prime Video‘s #1 new TV show continues an exciting trend from 2025, and it’s likely to dominate the rest of the decade. 2026 is off to a strong start for Amazon’s streamer, with returning hits like Invincible, The Boys, and Good Omens climbing Prime Video’s Top 10 list and overtaking cultural conversations through the first half of the year. There are still other major series making comebacks, from The Legend of Vox Machina in June to The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power in November. But it’s not just ongoing shows that are proving successful for the platform.

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The show currently topping Prime Video’s Top 10 list is a brand-new one, which made its debut on May 13. Based on Elle Kennedy’s bestselling romance series, Off Campus is already proving one of May 2026’s biggest TV releases. The hockey romance is even ahead of The Boys, but this shouldn’t come as a surprise. Last year already proved how successful this subgenre can be — and if Off Campus continues to drive that point home, hockey romances could become an on-screen staple of the late 2020s.

Off Campus Continues TV’s Hockey Romance Trend After Heated Rivalry

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Off Campus is a drama with a college hockey team at its center, and it’s no surprise it’s taking off — especially after the success of Heated Rivalry. The LGBTQ+ hockey romance positively exploded last year, proving a massive hit for HBO Max and one of the best series of 2025 overall. The adaptation of Rachel Reid’s books broke viewership records for the streamer, hitting an average 10.6 million viewers per episode in the U.S. (via Variety). The series also became one of two shows to have a perfectly scored episode on IMDb, something only Breaking Bad achieved previously.

With Heated Rivalry proving how well sports romances — and more specifically, hockey romances — can perform, it’s no surprise we’re already getting another. Off Campus may have obvious differences, but it’s building on the success of Heated Rivalry and their shared subgenre. It’s already renewed for Season 2, as is Heated Rivalry. Because of this, we’ll likely see more hockey romances cropping up over the next few years.

Hockey Romances Could Dominate the Rest of the 2020s

The conversation around Heated Rivalry still has yet to slow down, and Off Campus is receiving plenty of attention in the wake of its release. With these two shows alone, the subgenre is set to dominate the late 2020s. Yet, in book spaces, hockey romances are already a huge trend — and clearly, their strengths are working well on-screen. There are far more stories that can be adapted in the coming years, and seems inevitable that networks and streamers will see the potential and seek to capitalize on it. From Hannah Grace’s Icebreaker to the Undone series by Peyton Corinne, there are plenty of options and few obstacles at play. That combination makes more hockey romance shows a no-brainer for Hollywood. Perhaps the trend will push into other sports as well.

What’s a hockey romance you’d like to see on-screen next? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!