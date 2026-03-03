Prime Video’s Underrated Fantasy Masterpiece Sets Return Date (& It’s Soon)

Prime Video’s best underrated fantasy series has officially set its return date, and those eager for its next season don’t have long to wait. When it comes to fantasy TV shows, Prime Video has a solid catalog — and The Legend of Vox Machina is one of its strongest offerings, despite not getting the attention The Wheel of Time or The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power demand. Critical Role’s animated series doesn’t have a single bad season, and with any luck, that will continue into its fourth chapter.

Per Amazon, The Legend of Vox Machina Season 4 will return on June 3, just a little over six months after its Mighty Nein spinoff made its debut. Three episodes will drop on the streamer weekly, giving fans plenty to chew on.

The Legend of Vox Machina Season 4 will serve as the show’s penultimate chapter. It was announced that Season 5 would be the final one when it was green-lit in 2025. Season 4 will pick up after a time skip, kicking off a year after the Chroma Conclave. Our favorite characters will be separated, which raises questions about what will bring them back together again. Amazon teases “a long-slumbering evil,” which is always a fun time. This starting point presents challenges for the series, but judging by everything Critical Role has put out, the show is likely to rise to the occasion.

The Legend of Vox Machina’s Return Will Mark a Turning Point for the Fantasy Show

Image courtesy of Prime Video

The Legend of Vox Machina Season 4 should serve as a turning point for the fantasy show, as it will be tasked with reinventing it a bit. Season 3 brings the main story of the first three outings to a satisfying close. And while there are a few threads that could be expanded on, Season 4’s time jump and setup suggest changes on the horizon. At the very least, we’re looking at a new threat and new goals for our heroes. Ideally, these things will raise the stakes heading into the final two chapters of the Critical Role series. That’s an exciting prospect, and it’s not the only thing making The Legend of Vox Machina‘s June return such great news.

Image via Prime Video

The Legend of Vox Machina returning in June is exciting, and not just because we’re eager to see where the Prime Video show goes next. It also bodes well for The Mighty Nein Season 2, which is already confirmed and in production. An early 2026 return for the main series means that the spinoff could make its way back to screens either late this year or early in 2027. Prime Video is maintaining a good momentum with the two titles, ensuring that viewers don’t have to spend too much time away from Exandria. It’s a promising approach for the franchise, which is shaping up to be one of the streamer’s best.

