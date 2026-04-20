5 Great 2026 Movies Already Streaming on Prime Video (Including a 89% RT Hit)

Good Luck, Have Fun, Don’t Die, GOAT, Send Help, Cold Storage, Scream 7, How to Make a Killing, Wuthering Heights, these are all 2026 movies that are currently available to rent or digitally own on Amazon. And, while Good Luck, Have Fun, Don’t Die is excellent, you may be looking for something that doesn’t require the cost of a rental or purchase. Fair enough to that, which is why we’ve collected the best Prime Video has in 2026 fare, some theatrical and some Prime originals. One of them requires an add-on, but perhaps you are either already a subscriber or can take advantage of a trial.

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All five of the following movies are worth watching at least once. They go to show that 2026 is shaping up to be a great year for movies, and we’re not even a third of the way through yet.

5) Primate

image courtesy of paramount pictures

Let’s start off with the one that you need an add-on to watch (Paramount+, to be precise): Primate. We could have put Mercy with Chris Pratt and Rebecca Ferguson here but, let’s face it, the title of the article has the word “Great” in it, and Mercy is about as great as a dried seaweed snack.

Primate, which was a modest hit back in January, is an atmospheric John Carpenter throwback horror film with a killer monkey. It takes the potentially silly premise of a killer monkey and not only makes it work, but makes it genuinely frightening.

4) The Wrecking Crew

image courtesy of amazon mgm studios

Prime Video’s first big original action hit of 2026 is likely just the start of a franchise, and it will be a deserved one at that. It’s clear Dave Bautista and Jason Momoa have a surplus of chemistry, and that’s a well that should be returned to ASAP.

The Wrecking Crew takes the well-worn buddy cop formula and doesn’t exactly make it feel new again but does prove itself to be a more than worthy addition to the subgenre. It’s fun, funny, and a few of the action sequences (e.g. one on a highway) stand out.

3) The Bluff

image courtesy of amazon mgm studios

The Bluff is basically Die Hard mixed with Treasure Island or Pirates of the Caribbean and it actually works quite well. On top of coherent, tense action scenes, the film benefits greatly from solid pacing and the performances of Priyanka Chopra and Karl Urban.

This isn’t the best one-against-an-army movie, but it does justify its own addition to the subgenre. You get pretty locales, sword fights, and a good hero and villain combination (even if neither is all that deep). What more could be asked of a direct to streaming swashbuckling actioner?

2) Pretty Lethal

Image courtesy of Prime Video

A fairly recent addition to the Prime Video exclusive line-up, Pretty Lethal is a solid post-John Wick actioner with terrific chemistry between leads Maddie Ziegler, Avantika, Millicent Simmonds, Lana Condor, and Iris Apatow. They play a ballet troupe who are led into the wrong bar when their bus breaks down en route to their big competition. Now they’re trapped in a crime den run by Uma Thurman’s Devora Kasimer, and the son of her crime boss rival has just murdered the troupe’s instructor on the premises. Now, it’s up to the quintet to either get their knuckles and ballet shoes bloody or die in this dingy pit.

Pretty Lethal is admittedly one of those movies where the bad guys kind of just stand still waiting for the next acrobatic kick to strike their face, but it’s still a highly entertaining actioner. And, as far as that trademark one-shot, pan around the room fight scene choreography goes, there’s at least one scene that rivals the world of Wick.

1) Crime 101

Image Courtesy of Amazon MGM Studios

Hollywood seems ready to finally start churning out Don Winslow adaptations, with movies or shows based on The Border, The Force, and the Danny Ryan trilogy all seemingly on the way. And, if Crime 101, based on his novella by the same name, is any indication, the film industry understands his tone.

Crime 101 is one of those sprawling heist movies where we follow multiple characters who are all in pursuit of a single prize which is, of course, money. It allows Chris Hemsworth to play against charismatic type as a brooding master thief who wants a job big enough to allow him to retire, Halle Berry portrays the one who gets him involved in a job that just may very well be that big, Barry Keoghan is the young, violent criminal who rivals Hemsworth’s Mike, and Mark Ruffalo is the cop in pursuit of Mike who also develops a connection with Berry’s Sharon Combs. It’s a fun ride to take for two hours and twenty minutes, even if it doesn’t reinvent the wheel of crime cinema.

Which of these movies will you be giving a shot on Prime Video? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!