Star Wars Can Finally Solve an 8 Year Darth Maul Mystery, Following New Announcement

Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace had fans convinced that Darth Maul was going to be a one-off character, given that he seemed to die at the hands of Obi-Wan Kenobi during their epic Duel of the Fates battle. That’s proven far from true, though, as Maul returned in Star Wars: The Clone Wars and then had follow-up appearances in Star Wars Rebels and Solo: A Star Wars Story. Now, Maul is getting his own TV show, and before the show has even been released, Disney has confirmed a second season is coming.

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Star Wars: Maul – Shadow Lord debuts with a two-episode premiere on Disney+ on April 6, marking a brand-new phase in Maul’s seemingly ever-growing role in Star Wars. The series is confirmed to be set during the Dark Times, not long after Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith concludes, and centers on Maul’s survival during this tumultuous period (even for dark side Force-users) at this point in the galaxy. In light of that, and considering Maul’s other appearances thus far, Star Wars will almost certainly finally need to address one massive Maul question.

Maul Only Has So Much Time Left In Star Wars

There are a few reasons why it’s shocking that Maul: Shadow Lord season 2 has already been confirmed. For one, Star Wars has seemed to be in a period of uncertainty for years that has put even projects that seemed like a sure thing in question. For example, multiple movies, including Rey’s Star Wars movie, New Jedi Order, were announced at Star Wars Celebration 2023, but their statuses currently seem up in the air. Other projects, like The Acolyte and The Book of Boba Fett, seemed all but guaranteed a second season only to be slashed (or “not renewed”).

It’s therefore a bold and unexpected move for Star Wars to confirm season 2 of Maul: Shadow Lord before the show has even been released. However, this decision also comes as a shock because the amount of time Maul has in Star Wars is limited. Although it happens much later in the Dark Times, Maul’s death takes place in Rebels—and he’s really dead this time—which means that his story can only go that far. Sure, there are many years before that happens, but it’s nevertheless a surprise that Lucasfilm is now talking about multiple seasons of the show.

It’s possible that the show won’t depict major jumps in time, which would address this in part, but even if the show sticks to the first several years after Order 66, Maul’s story has many narrative shifts it needs to make before the end. That includes his arc on Rebels, which sees him going after the Sith holocron and trying to recruit Ezra Bridger to become his apprentice, as well as his cameo in Solo, in which he is the leader of the Crimson Dawn crime syndicate.

Shadow Lord Season 2 Can Finally Connect The Dots

With Maul: Shadow Lord getting at minimum two seasons, and additional seasons currently being heavily rumored, it seems the show will almost have to address these seemingly disparate points in Maul’s larger Star Wars timeline and connect the dots, which is exactly what his story currently needs. It’s been thrilling to see the fan-favorite villain return to the screen, and he actually has a beautiful, poetic death in Rebels, but loose ends certainly remain when it comes to the period between Revenge of the Sith and Rebels.

This is especially true when it comes to Maul’s cameo in Solo because it was a sudden and minimally explored appearance, at least in terms of what was shown on screen in that movie. The title of Maul’s new series—Shadow Lord—does heavily suggest that this is precisely what will be explored in the show, though. Presumably, audiences will be getting a much closer look at Maul’s involvement with the crime syndicates in Shadow Lord, leading into his role in Solo.

Maul: Shadow Lord may therefore prove to be the single most important Maul story that audiences have seen thus far, as it’s currently positioned as the story that can bring together his many appearances in in a way that addresses the current gaps in his timeline. The fact that the show will get more than one season only seems to make that all the more likely.

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