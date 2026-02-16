Star Wars Reveals One Order 66 Survivor Caused Massive Problems for Darth Maul (& We Don’t Mean Ahsoka)

Order 66 was envisioned as the final step in Emperor Palpatine’s plan to eliminate the Jedi Order. While there were several Jedi who tragically died at the tail end of the Clone Wars, we also know that more than a few survived. Across various mediums of canon, Lucasfilm has confirmed that it wasn’t just Obi-Wan Kenobi and Yoda who made it out unscathed. Each new Star Wars story is an opportunity to add another name to the list of Order 66 survivors, depicting how former Jedi carved out new paths in the aftermath of such a horrific event and found their place in the galaxy. Some found a new calling in the galactic underworld.

Mill Alibeth, a Zabrak who spent time learning under none other than Anakin Skywalker, has one of the most fascinating post-Order 66 stories of any Jedi. She formed a partnership with fellow survivor Vivert Stag; during the time of the sequel trilogy, the two work together as bounty hunters and even attempted to track down Rey. Long before they cross paths with Rey, the two made life difficult for a very different Force user: Darth Maul. The novel Star Wars Outlaws: Low Red Moon sheds life on some of their early underworld exploits.

Mill Alibeth Is Investigating Crimson Dawn in Low Red Moon

Low Red Moon serves as a prequel to the video game Star Wars Outlaws, revealing the backstory of Jaylen Vrax and his droid ND-5, but it has strong ties to other areas of canon. Towards the end of the book, Mill Alibeth (who debuted in author Mike Chen’s Star Wars: Brotherhood) appears, and readers get a sense of how much her life has changed since her time with Anakin. Unsurprisingly, given Mill’s intense aversion to violence, she now uses her Force abilities as a healer. She and Vivert travel to provide medical assistance for those in need, and they’re willing to work with criminal syndicates to get the necessary funding for their operation. In Low Red Moon, they’re attempting to steal a special bacta tank from the Hutts.

When Mill meets Jaylen late in Low Red Moon, she’s caught in the middle of a situation between the Hutts and Crimson Dawn. Coincidentally, Mill and Jaylen meet because they’re tracking the same Crimson Dawn operative for very different reasons; the latter is interested in what the operative knows about his personal past, while the former is hoping to use the operative for a prisoner exchange. Vivert has been captured by Crimson Dawn, who is interested in the intel she has on the Hutts. Unable to go with the planned prisoner exchange, Mill and Jaylen team up to break Vivert out of the Crimson Dawn base where she’s being held prisoner.

It’s mentioned that Mill has “plenty of intel on this particular Crimson Dawn base.” This makes sense not only for the situation detailed in Low Red Moon, but just for Mill’s career in general. If she and Vivert have to work with crime syndicates from time to time, it’s only logical that they would want to read up on their operations and learn as much as they can so they are prepared for whatever happens. Having a general savviness of how things work in the galactic underworld is valuable when doing business with the syndicates; Vivert and Mill are doing their due diligence on potential partners.

What’s fascinating about this, of course, is that Maul is on top of the Crimson Dawn food chain. A former Jedi has been looking into a criminal organization run by an ex-Sith Lord. It makes for a fascinating dynamic, and one can only wonder what Mill’s reaction would be if she ever discovered someone powerful with the dark side was in charge of Crimson Dawn. Though Mill stepped away from the Jedi Order long ago, she’s described as a “do-gooder” and only works with the syndicates because she has no other choice. She would probably feel compelled to do something to undermine Maul’s place in the underworld.

Star Wars Has a Great Opportunity to Develop Mill’s Crimson Dawn Investigation

So far, Mill Alibeth’s appearances in canon have been relegated to published materials, but there’s a chance the character could make her on-screen debut at some point. One of the new Star Wars projects coming out this year is an animated series called Maul – Shadow Lord, which follows the titular character in the aftermath of the Clone Wars as he looks to build his criminal empire. Given the show’s focus and Mill’s confirmed dealings with the underworld, Shadow Lord could be an opportunity to bring Mill and Vivert into the fold, fleshing out their dynamic with some of the syndicates.

Whether or not that happens this year will depend on the timeline of Shadow Lord. Its exact placement in the official Star Wars franchise timeline is unknown, though it’s been said the series takes place “a few short years after Order 66.” This would put it around 17 or 16 BBY, so it might be a bit too early for Mill to be conducting investigations into criminal operations. She was seemingly only a child in Brotherhood (set in 22 BBY) and wasn’t much older when she survived Order 66. Mill should still be fairly young when Shadow Lord picks up. The third part of Low Red Moon, which is when Mill and Vivert enter the story, is set in 10 BBY (the same timeframe as Solo: A Star Wars Story). In Low Red Moon, Mill is a little older and has gained a lot of experience surviving in the galaxy.

Right now, only one 10-episode season for Maul – Shadow Lord has been confirmed. However, there remains the possibility there will be additional seasons. Previous Lucasfilm Animation shows like The Clone Wars, Rebels, and The Bad Batch all got multiple seasons to properly flesh out their respective stories, so the same could be true for Shadow Lord. Maul has been a principal player in the animated realm, but Shadow Lord is tackling a chapter of his life that hasn’t been seen on screen yet. It feels like there’s a lot of ground to cover here, and the first 10 episodes may on scratch the surface. It’s also plausible Shadow Lord could have a time jump built into the season, which could allow Mill and Vivert to make an appearance.

Of course, Mill should only appear in Shadow Lord if it feels organic the the story the show is telling. Shoehorning her in as a bit of fan service wouldn’t be very effective, especially since the significance of her character would likely go over many viewers’ heads (not everyone who watches Shadow Lord will be familiar with developments from the Star Wars novels). If the Shadow Lord creative team decides it’s best to focus more on new characters like Devon Izara, then perhaps Mill and Vivert could return in a comic series or novel detailing more of their underworld exploits. The prospect of Mill vs. Maul is too tantalizing to be completely ignored, so Lucasfilm should find a way to explore that angle.

