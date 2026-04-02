Star Wars’ New TV Show Already Confirmed for Season 2 Before It’s Even Released

Star Wars is finally returning to theaters this summer with the release of the new movie The Mandalorian and Grogu, but the galaxy far, far away is also poised to have an exciting 2026 on the small screen. While no official release date has been set, it’s expected that Ahsoka Season 2 will arrive this year. There’s also a new Star Wars show arriving later this month. Maul – Shadow Lord, the latest series from Lucasfilm Animation, premieres on April 6th. Up until now, only a single 10-episode season had been confirmed, raising questions about what the future holds for Maul.

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Fans will be happy to learn that Maul will be a key part of Lucasfilm’s plans for the foreseeable future. A new post on the official Star Wars website announced that Maul – Shadow Lord has already been renewed for Season 2. Details beyond that are scarce, as it’s simply said that Season 2 is “in the works.”

Maul – Shadow Lord Season 2 Confirms Star Wars Isn’t Abandoning TV Despite Disney Changes

The confirmation of Maul – Shadow Lord Season 2 comes at an interesting time — and not just because it indicates Disney and Lucasfilm are very confident that the show will connect with fans. The Star Wars franchise is entering a transitional period where feature films appear to be the top priority again. In addition to The Mandalorian & Grogu, there’s Star Wars: Starfighter on deck for May 2027, and Lucasfilm teased a bevy of other movies at Star Wars Celebration Japan last year. Outside of Ahsoka Season 2, there seemingly aren’t any other live-action TV shows coming through the pipeline, meaning the future of Star Wars TV is very much up in the air.

It remains to be seen if there will be any new live-action Star Wars shows after Ahsoka. Disney told Andor showrunner Tony Gilroy that “streaming is dead,” alluding to how unsustainable the model became at the tail end of the peak streaming era. That’s a fairly bleak outlook on the state of things, but it never seemed realistic for Disney and it subsidiaries to abandon streaming entirely. The studio’s comment to Gilroy likely has more to do with the production budgets of live-action shows; rather than green lighting any project that sounds remotely interesting, Lucasfilm and others are going to have to be more selective about what gets produced. Lucasfilm Animation has always had a strong presence on Disney+ (The Bad Batch, the last season of The Clone Wars, the Tales shorts), so it makes sense to keep Maul – Shadow Lord going for the foreseeable future while live-action pivots back to theatrical.

It’s great to see that Maul – Shadow Lord won’t be a limited series. The premise has a lot of potential, chronicling Maul’s time in the galactic underworld as he looks to rebuild his criminal empire. This is the first time Maul, who became one of the franchise’s most compelling characters thanks to Lucasfilm Animation, has been the primary focus of an on-screen project. The series provides the creative team with an opportunity to depict Maul like never before, tapping into the character’s vulnerabilities and struggles as he sets out for revenge. If Shadow Lord wrapped things up after only a single season, fans might have felt as if the story was being short-changed. Now, there will be plenty of time to flesh things out.

It’ll be interesting to see what direction Shadow Lord Season 2 goes in. The first season appears to take place shortly after the events of the prequel trilogy, early in the Empire’s reign. Of course, Maul is shown to be running the Crimson Dawn syndicate in Solo: A Star Wars Story (which takes place in 10 BBY), so there’s a large window of time the series can play with. Perhaps Season 2 will incorporate a time jump to pick up from where the Solo cliffhanger left off, telling more of Qi’ra’s story. However, with the dynamic between Maul and his would-be apprentice Devon Izara set to be an integral part of Season 1, Lucasfilm may look to further develop that storyline instead.

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