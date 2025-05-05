Star Wars Reveals Updated Official Timeline of Every Movie & TV Show

A long time ago, in a galaxy far, far away… The Star Wars timeline spans nine eras and thousands of years. Bookended by the Dawn of the Jedi and the New Jedi Order eras, the epic saga has unfolded across 11 films, over a dozen television series, and dozens more video games, novels, and comic books, with a slate of new Star Wars movies and TV shows continuing to roll out in 2025 and beyond.

“As you can see by all the television we’ve been doing, we’re exploring a lot of different storylines. This really spawns from what George Lucas said years ago, that he created Star Wars to move forward and backward along a mythological timeline,” producer and Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy said at Star Wars Celebration. “Now we’re looking to broaden that timeline, building a rich future, expanding upon the present, going deep into the past to tell our stories, and we’re thrilled to be working with some of the best and most passionate filmmakers on projects that will span the past, the present, and the future.”

Beginning centuries before the nine-episode Skywalker Saga, the Star Wars timeline reaches from the golden age of the Jedi in the High Republic era (Star Wars: The High Republic and The Acolyte) to the Fall of the Jedi (The Clone Wars and the Star Wars prequels trilogy), to the Reign of the Empire (everything from Jedi: Fallen Order to Andor and Star Wars: Tales of the Underworld) and the Age of Rebellion (the original Star Wars trilogy), to the era of the New Republic (The Battle of Jakku trilogy and The Mandalorian) and the Rise of the First Order (the Star Wars sequels trilogy).

Keeping track of the different eras and where each installment fits in the timeline can be a Death Star-sized undertaking, so Lucasfilm has updated the official Star Wars timeline to include recent releases Andor (which leads right into the events of Rogue One and A New Hope) and Tales of the Underworld, the animated anthology set between the events of the prequel trilogy and the original trilogy. (Note that the Tales anthologies — Tales of the Jedi, Tales of the Empire, and Tales of the Underworld — span wide stretchs of time.)

As of 2025, the Star Wars timeline is as follows:

Star Wars Chronological Order

The Acolyte (2024) – Live-Action TV series

Star Wars: The Phantom Menace (Episode I) (1999) – Film

Star Wars: Attack of the Clones (Episode II) (2002) – Film

Star Wars: The Clone Wars (movie, 2008) – Animated Film

Star Wars: The Clone Wars (series, 2008) – Animated TV series

Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi (2022) – Animated TV series

Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith (Episode III) (2005) – Film

Star Wars: Tales of the Empire (2024) – Animated TV series

Star Wars: Tales of the Underworld (2025) – Animated TV series

Star Wars: The Bad Batch (2021) – Animated TV series

Solo: A Star Wars Story (2018) – Film

Obi-Wan Kenobi (2022) – Live-Action TV Series

Andor (2022) – Live-Action TV Series

Star Wars Rebels (2014) – Animated TV series

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (2016) – Film

Star Wars: A New Hope (Episode IV) (1977) – Film

Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back (Episode V) (1980) – FIlm

Star Wars: Return of the Jedi (Episode VI) (1983) – Film

The Mandalorian (2019) – Live-Action TV Series

The Book of Boba Fett (2021) – Live-Action TV Series

Ahsoka (2023) – Live-Action TV Series

Skeleton Crew (2024) – Live-Action TV Series

Star Wars Resistance (2018) – Animated TV series

Star Wars: The Force Awakens (Episode VII) (2015) – Film

Star Wars: The Last Jedi (Episode VIII) (2017) – Film

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (Episode IX) (2019) – Film

Star Wars Release Order

Star Wars: A New Hope (Episode IV) (1977)

Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back (Episode V) (1980)

Star Wars: Return of the Jedi (Episode VI) (1983)

Star Wars: The Phantom Menace (Episode I) (1999)

Star Wars: Attack of the Clones (Episode II) (2002)

Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith (Episode III) (2005)

Star Wars: The Clone Wars (movie, 2008)

Star Wars: The Clone Wars (series, 2008)

Star Wars Rebels (2014)

Star Wars: The Force Awakens (Episode VII) (2015)

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (2016)

Star Wars: The Last Jedi (Episode VIII) (2017)

Solo: A Star Wars Story (2018)

Star Wars Resistance (2018)

The Mandalorian (2019)

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (Episode IX) (2019)

The Book of Boba Fett (2021)

Star Wars: The Bad Batch (2021)

Obi-Wan Kenobi (2022)

Andor (2022)

Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi (2022)

Ahsoka (2023)

Star Wars: Tales of the Empire (2024)

The Acolyte (2024)

Skeleton Crew (2024)

Andor Season 2 (2025)

Star Wars: Tales of the Underworld (2025)

All the Star Wars movies and TV shows listed above are available to stream on Disney+. May the Force be with you.



