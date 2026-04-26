Stuart Fails to Save The Universe Confirms Its Penny Replacement With 1 The Big Bang Theory Detail

Penny has the perfect replacement in Stuart Fails to Save the Universe with a The Big Bang Theory connection. Seven years after the hit CBS comedy ended, Chuck Lorre’s sitcom franchise has remained relevant, thanks to the successful run of Young Sheldon, which wrapped up in 2024, and now Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage. As successful as those period shows have been, there’s a different kind of excitement that comes from its first modern offshoot with Stuart Fails to Save the Universe.

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When The Big Bang Theory ended in 2019, talks of a sequel series immediately started. For context, the comedy was cancelled not because of the lack of interest from viewers. The Big Bang Theory was still a ratings hit for CBS, to the point that the network expressed its desire for a renewal. That said, Jim Parsons’ decision to leave sealed the fate of the show. Now, Lorre is officially revisiting the modern era of the franchise with Stuart Fails to Save the Universe, and while no Pasadena gang member is joining as a series regular, it has the perfect Penny replacement — Lauren Lapkus’ Denise.

There were already parallels to Denise and Penny at the end of The Big Bang Theory, primarily due to their respective romantic arcs. Both are confident and assured women in relationships with social outcasts, in Stuart and Leonard, respectively. Beyond that, however, the fact that Denise does not have a last name like Penny further solidifies that similarity.

How Stuart Fails to Save the Universe Can Make Up For The Big Bang Theory’s Penny Crimes

It’s no secret that The Big Bang Theory‘s treatment was problematic, especially in the earliest years of the show. She was objectified and judged mercilessly by Sheldon and the rest of the boys, not to mention when Mary would visit Pasadena. Even the creatives behind the series admitted as much in retrospect. Things got better towards the end, but Penny’s pregnancy twist reinforced her lack of agency in the series. Stuart Fails to Save the Universe gets a do-over when handling another main female character, and it can correct its earlier issues with Penny via Denise.

For what it’s worth, Denise was never subjected to the same outdated stereotypes that Kaley Cuoco’s character was, primarily because when she was introduced, The Big Bang Theory‘s brand of comedy had already evolved. As she officially becomes a main character in Stuart Fails to Save the Universe, Lorre and his writers can do more with her, fleshing her out early on instead of waiting for later years to do something substantial with the part. While being a romantic interest for Stuart will be a big part of her arc, it shouldn’t be Denise’s only function in the series.

Thankfully, with Stuart Fails to Save the Universe set to release sometime this year, viewers won’t have to wait too long to find out. Unlike the previous The Big Bang Theory offshoots, however, the spinoff is set to stream on HBO Max instead.

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