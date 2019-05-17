The Big Bang Theory Series Finale Reveals SPOILER Is Pregnant

The Big Bang Theory came to a close tonight, putting a cap on twelve years and countless episodes of television history. While the two-part finale was filled with quite a lot of endings, it began a pretty major storyline as well.

Obviously, massive spoilers for The Big Bang Theory‘s two-part series finale below! Only look if you want to know!

The first part of the finale saw Sheldon Cooper (Jim Parsons) coming to terms with the many sudden changes in his life, prompting Penny (Kaley Cuoco) to give him a slightly-inebriated discussion about the benefit of things changing for the better.

The second part of the episode jumped forward two months in time, to the show’s ensemble preparing for Sheldon and Amy’s (Mayim Bialik) Nobel Prize ceremony. In the first scene, Amy remarked that Penny’s dress for the event needed to be taken out, which Leonard (Johnny Galecki) addressed after Amy and Sheldon left the room. The conversation between the two made it abundantly clear — Penny had gotten pregnant by Leonard after that drunken conversation with Sheldon.

For “Lenny” fans, this was surely a pleasant surprise, as it provided a pretty surprising endgame for both Leonard and Penny as characters.

“I was laughing.” Cuoco said of the series ending last year. “I was like, ‘How are we gonna shoot that last episode?’ I was hoping we were gonna pre-shoot a lot of it ’cause I think there are gonna be a lot of tears. It’s gonna be tough, it’s gonna be a lot of emotions and I love our crew. I just love the people that we’re with every day so, you know, all good things come to an end. Everyone is still madly in love with each other. We’re all OK with the choice. We’ve just grown up together, so it’s our adult decision.”

“I’m thrilled with [Penny’s] ending, yet beginning,” Cuoco shared with Entertainment Tonight. “It’s beautiful. There’s not anything catastrophic, it’s just beautiful. And the characters are gonna live on in your minds and in your hearts, and I think that’s what is so special about it. It’s really touching.”

