The TMNT Answer to Jurassic Park Might Be the Most ’90s Cartoon That Was Ever Made

By the 1990’s, Saturday morning cartoons had evolved a great deal from the shows of prior generations. They were darker, more action-packed and often intended for both young kids and older viewers to unironically enjoy. But one movement in kids’ animation was purely to target what studios thought was their aging demographic, and that was to take things to “the extreme!” Big muscles, hardcore metal tunes, and excessive pouches and pockets were marks that this piece of media wasn’t your grandma’s Merry Melody, and nothing could be more representative of that concept than Extreme Dinosaurs.

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If Jurassic Park had a baby with Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, then hit the gym for a super-set hitting pecs and shoulders, Extreme Dinosaurs would be that unruly monster child. They were mean, extreme and had more quips than an action movie hero, gorilla-pressing their enemies into defeat while saving the world in 20 minutes or less. But even many 90’s kids have faint memories — if any —of this unusual adrenaline-filled cartoon that tried to take the place of Ninja Turtles. Even fewer realize this was a spin-off from another more successful property. Both of these shows are a serious nostalgia trip through a period when everything in the world suddenly became a little more extreme than we would like to remember.

Extreme Dinosaurs Was A Spin-Off From Another Cartoon

The origin story of Extreme Dinosaurs starts with a completely different series that came in the post-TMNT era. As the popularity of the Ninja Turtles waned in the mid-1990’s, studios were looking to keep their maturing audience while also updating their toons with the times. Friendly wise-cracking reptiles could only go so far when the pop culture zeitgeist was headed towards a counterculture movement. Musclebound anti-heroes in gritty comic books like Spawn became the norm, while action sports like BMX and skateboarding were all the rage with teens. Children’s cartoon moved with the tide instead of against it, with a perfect example of this shift being Street Sharks.

Street Sharks was TMNT on steroids, replacing the four cherubic ninjitsu-knowing reptiles with enormous jacked up man-eating fish. Aggressive and unrelenting, Street Sharks was supported by a popular action figure line by Mattel that kids everywhere smashing their other toys with bipedal “gene-slammed” teens. The show lasted three seasons, but it’s the third season from 1996 where our story picks up. In an effort to boost ratings, the series was retooled and introduced a new group of characters to help the Street Sharks, the Dino Vengers (which conveniently coincided with a companion toy line released that same year by Mattel). These brawny extraterrestrial dinos shared the screen with the Sharks, ultimately proving to be more popular than their fin-laden counterparts.

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Instead of continuing Street Sharks for a fourth season, the Dino Vengers became the focus, and in 1997 they were relaunched in a spin-off devoted to themselves called Extreme Dinosaurs. This sibling series, however, wasn’t a continuation of their previous adventures. Instead, it was a complete reboot with a brand new origin story that made them actual dinosaurs from prehistoric times who were evolved by an evil alien mastermind named Argor Zardok, who imbued them with eons of intelligence and vascularity to become his army. Instead, the Extreme Dinosaurs reject their interdimensional overload and are picked up by a Quadrainian law officer who helps them out when the planet ends up in a cataclysmic state. The group enter a cryostasis hibernation, waking up 65 million years later to the present where their new journey begins.

Extreme Dinosaurs Were The Epitome of a 90’s Cartoon

All you need is one look at the Extreme Dinosaurs to know exactly what this show was all about. It’s difficult to call them “teens with attitudes” since they were technically millions of years old, but their dispositions were similar to most other teams of hybrid-animal cartoon characters. Each one had specialized abilities and power to help them stand out beyond their archetypical personalities, most of which resulted in disposing of their raptor enemies along with a great deal of property damage such as the Saurian Stomp™ or Bullzeye’s sonic screech (yes, it was spelled with a Z because EXTREME).

Most importantly, the Extreme Dinosaurs had no shortage of rad 90’s catchphrases, including such hits as “Let’s fossilize ’em!” and the classic “let’s get extreme” when it was time for a fight. Battles and brawls were inevitable on this fast-paced show, and the dinos found themselves in heaps of trouble wherever they went. Throughout their episodes, this crew prevented a meteor from crashing into the earth, duked it out with the Loch Ness Monster, battled hordes of cyber-raptors and foiled all sorts of nefarious plans from their foes, and in their season finale saved Christmas. They weren’t reinventing the wheel by any means, but it was the perfect mix of silly and serious that kept this show from being dark and less kid-friendly, but still maintaining the illusion of “extreme” even if very little of the show would actually be considered that. They were really just buff dino guys made to Saurian Stomp toy store shelves, and their failure to take a bite out of that area led to their demise.

Extreme Dinosaurs lacked the staying power of the terrible lizards who walked the earth millions of years ago or even their rivaled Ninja Turtles, ending after one 52-episode syndicated season of television. The times were changing as anime started to become more mainstream and even the Power Rangers were starting to struggle, meaning there was limited space for a niche concept like this on Saturday mornings. While Street Sharks has enjoyed a brief revival in a comic mini-series from IDW and an anniversary toyline from Mattel, Extreme Dinosaurs hasn’t had the same luck. They remain a fossilized piece of cartoon history, one that will likely never be dug out and certainly not displayed in a museum anytime soon.

Did you watch Extreme Dinosaurs when you were growing up? Let us know what you remember about this weird cartoon (and if you had any of the toys) in the comments below!