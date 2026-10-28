Power Rangers’ First Ranger Death Was Actually Caused By A Real Life Event (& Was Later Reversed)

Consequences were never exactly a major part of the Power Rangers mythos. Heroes and enemies alike would be walloped with fists and feet, sliced by swords, and tossed off high buildings with zero repercussions or injuries outside of a few sparks flying from their chests. It was one of the elements of the show that startled advocacy groups when the series first began, believing the fictionalized violence would cause thousands of children to imitate the dangerous situations they saw on TV. Spoiler alert — that didn’t really happen, but there was one instance when conflict had actual ramifications that upped the ante for the show. That was the time when one of the Rangers died in Power Rangers Lost Galaxy.

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For a kid watching this for the first time, seeing a Power Ranger killed off was unthinkable. Frankly, it just didn’t happen and why should it? They were practically invincible with unstoppable fighting prowess, command over giant mechs and perfect teeth. Just like the theme song promised, surely nothing could ever take them down! Generally speaking, that’s true in the fictional universe the Rangers live in. Even Bulk and Skull somehow skated by through six seasons of monster-filled shenanigans with hardly a scratch on them. Real life, however, had different plans for one actress whose unfortunate situation caused an entire season to be changed (and then reversed) due to what was going on with her.

Power Rangers Lost Galaxy Meant New Rangers and a Fresh Start

Power Rangers Lost Galaxy from 1999 was the first entry in the American series to start fresh like Japan’s Super Sentai shows normally did with each new iteration. Far beyond Angel Grove and light years away from Earth, Lost Galaxy was a fresh start that ultimately paved the way for how subsequent seasons would go. The Rangers were no longer teens with attitudes either, and were now adults in a futuristic sci-fi setting that still needed a team of Power Rangers to defend the universe.

Among that new group of performers/ Rangers was Valerie Vernon, whose martial arts experience before she landed the role was limited to a women’s self defense course. When Vernon wasn’t doing stunts in her pink spandex and spin-kicking monsters, she was nerdy and sweet science officer Kendrix Morgan, who never hesitated to do the right thing no matter what the cost. Unfortunately for Vernon, reality would imitate fiction, and she was forced into a situation she had no control over that completely changed the future of the series and more importantly, her life.

The Pink Power Ranger Was Sick In Real Life

Midway into filming the series, Vernon passed out on set. After receiving aid and later going through a series of medical exams, she was diagnosed with leukemia. “It was shocking to everybody,” Vernon said in an interview with RVT Entertainment. “I actually went for a Make-A-Wish thing that day and was talking to kids that had leukemia, and little did I know that I had leukemia myself. And then a few days later, I was diagnosed.”

Because the Japanese source material for the show was already filmed, hours of footage of the Pink Ranger in costume was available to use. However, with Vernon on leave to receive treatment, the creative team was put in a difficult situation regarding what to do with the character under the spandex. “It made it interesting because they had to think outside of the box and rewrite a lot of the episodes,” Vernon explained. “They didn’t know if I was coming back or what was going to happen.”

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In a move that surely nobody wanted to make, it was decided that Kendrix as the Pink Ranger would be written off the series. During the climax of “The Power of Pink,” the Pink Psycho Ranger uses the Savage Sword to siphon energy from the planet Rashon, growing to monstrous proportions as she gobbles up the power. Using every ounce of her strength, Kendrix manages to break the Savage Sword, destroying the Psycho Ranger at the cost of her own life. As the remaining Rangers come to view the aftermath, Kendrix’s ghost appears to tell them “I’m okay. I’ll always be here,” before floating away into the endless cosmos. It was a devastating moment for both the Galaxy Rangers and its viewers, who were completely unprepared to witness this tragic event.

With Kendrix gone for the foreseeable future, a new Pink Ranger was needed to join the team. Patricia Ja Lee (Cassie Chan from the previous seasons’ Power Rangers in Space who also appeared in “The Power of Pink” crossover episode) was called in as one of the potential candidates to replace Vernon, but was unable to reach an agreement with the producers. Ultimately, it was Melody Perkins who put on the pink uniform as Karone, a character previously introduced as Andros’ sister/ former antagonist Astronema in Power Rangers in Space. It was another unexpected twist in this wild behind-the-scenes story, but there was still one more surprising moment yet to come.

Vernon Recovered and The Pink Ranger’s Returned

Vernon’s treatment was successful, and she was thankfully able to beat leukemia. In another huge shocker, it was decided to bring Kendrix back from the dead for the series finale. After defeating the villains once and for all in “Journey’s End, Part 3,” the Rangers return their Quasar Sabers back to their original location on planet Mirinoi. As their power fades and returns to its source, their action also restores all of the denizens of this planet who were turned to stone. It also summons the spirit of Kendrix who inexplicably regains her corporeal form. Turns out she wasn’t really dead… I guess. It’s never really explained what happened when Kendrix sacrificed herself to defeat Psycho Pink or how this resurrection actually worked, but at least fans got her back to wrap everything up with the perfect happy ending.

vernon’s return to the uniform was short-lived

Vernon reprised her role (as well as regained her status as a Ranger) in the following series, Lightspeed Rescue, for a crossover with their Rangers during the two-part episode “Trakeena’s Revenge.” This would be the final time Kendrix would wield the Quasar Saber, as she later gave it back to Karone ahead of Super Megaforce’s “Legendary Battle” episode. After hanging up her sword and morpher for good, Vernon left Hollywood to pursue a career in interior design while focusing on raising her children and doing the occasional convention appearance to reminisce about her time as the Pink Ranger.

While other Rangers and their allies would die in the line of duty in future seasons, nobody forgets their first time, and Kendrix’s sacrifice was one that caught audiences by complete surprise. To this day, fans still talk about her death as a turning point for the series. As its fanbase began to age out of the show, Lost Galaxy pulled older viewers back for one more run in what many Ranger fans consider was one of the best seasons of the show ever, as well as one that felt a little more mature compared to its predecessors.

Do you remember watching this storyline unfold as a kid? What did you think about the death and eventual resurrection of Lost Galaxy’s Pink Ranger? Let us know in the comments below!