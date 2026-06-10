This 3-Part Martial Arts Masterpiece Is Perfect to Watch While Waiting for Mortal Kombat 3

While it may not have been the biggest movie at the box office this spring, there is no denying that Mortal Kombat II is a good time. The sequel to 2021’s Mortal Kombat, the film saw the return of favorite characters, added new faces to the cast, and won over fans with its action-packed tale of martial arts actor Johnny Cage being recruited to fight in an interdimensional tournament with very high stakes. A sequel, Mortal Kombat 3, was reported to be in development well before Mortal Kombat II hit theaters and while it hasn’t been officially announced yet, it’s an announcement that seems destined to come soon. But while we wait for the iconic franchise to return, there’s a martial-arts shaped hole in our entertainment needs but fortunately, there’s an absolute masterpiece of a series that is perfect to watch.

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While it only ran for three seasons, Warrior is one of the best martial arts television series to ever air and it is a perfect watch while we wait for Mortal Kombat 3. The series is based on an original concept and treatment by the legendary Bruce Lee and is set in late 1870s San Francisco during the Tong Wars, following martial arts prodigy Ah Sahm who has come from China to find his sister but ends up pulled into the conflict. It’s run may have been brief, but the series not only tells a great story, but has Game of Thrones-level intrigue and plenty of incredible action, too.

Warrior Has Incredible Fight Scenes (But the Characters are Just as Great)

A key part of what makes Warrior such a great series is the martial arts. The show almost doesn’t look like what you’d expect for a martial arts-focused series in that the way the series is filmed, the actors and their skills are allowed to shine, both in raw brawls and more graceful-looking fights. This is a bit of a departure from many martial arts programs, where we get a lot of stylistic shots and Warrior’s approach not only brings something gritty and real to the incredible, high-octane fights, but also supports the story being told in a completely different way.

But while the series has incredible fight sequences, the story being told is also top tier. The Tong Wars in San Francisco is a major moment in American history that is frequently overlooked. By using the period as its backdrop, Warrior shines a light on that history while also tackling the political and racial challenges of the era. There’s a lot of intrigue as we see various alliances shift through the three seasons and what really works well here is that while there are sympathetic characters, there are no true heroes and no true villains. Everyone has different facets and dimensions and it makes the story just as raw and interesting as the martial arts that offers its visual spectacle.

That balance of interesting characters and great action naturally make Warrior a great viewing option while we wait for Mortal Kombat 3, but there is also another reason that the series is so enticing. Sub-Zero actor Joe Taslim is one of Warrior’s stars, portraying Li Yong in the series. It makes for a nice little bit of overlap between the beloved franchise and the truly epic television series. Trust me, if you tune into Warrior just to see Taslim, you’ll end up being sucked into the whole series and will be glad you did.

Warrior is currently available to stream on HBO Max and Netflix.

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