10 Most Powerful Villains in Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Ranked by Threat Level

Buffy the Vampire Slayer ran for seven seasons and presented lots of villains for Buffy Summers and the Scooby Gang to battle. Along the way, there were lots of minor vampires and more than a few Monsters of the Week. However, there were also big bads each season, and some major villains who had the Slayer almost more than she could handle. In the final season, things got so scary that she had to call in all her friends and unlock the abilities of countless Potentials to help her fight the greatest evil the world had ever known. Even then, Buffy barely made it out alive.

Here is a look at the most powerful Buffy the Vampire Slayer villains in the television series, ranked by threat level.

10) Drusilla

Drusilla was a low-key threat that too many people overlooked. However, what made her so dangerous was that she was a terrible influence on those around her. She made Spike even worse than he normally was, and she was there to help push Angel to do terrible things when he lost his soul and reverted to Angelus. While Darla seemed dangerous, as Angel’s sire, it was Drusilla who caused more problems for Buffy and her friends. She was so strong that she survived longer than almost any other vampire, debuting in Buffy Season 2 and even showing up in the spinoff Angel, and survived after both shows ended, popping up again in the comics.

9) Adam

Adam was a Buffy the Vampire Slayer villain that most fans absolutely hated. This was disappointing because the creature had a lot of promise. He was similar to Frankenstein’s Monster, but he was a cybernetic demonoid who was made with human, demon, and tech components in the Initiative. He was meant to study, but he gained sentience, killed his creator, and escaped, wreaking havoc on the Initiative and Buffy. His goal was to massacre humanity and create an entire army of undead demonoids like himself. He was immensely strong, but all it took was for Buffy to remove his uranium core to shut him down.

8) Spike

Spike was a dangerous villain when he arrived in Buffy the Vampire Slayer Season 2, but he ended up doing something no one expected. He became incredibly popular with the fans. He showed up in Sunnydale with Drusilla, and he was supposed to die soon after his appearance. However, his popularity forced him to remain a part of the cast, and soon he ended up turning good and becoming one of the heroes of the series (and even a Buffy Summers love interest), eliminating his threat level. Even when he was a villain, he wasn’t as dangerous as many other villains, as he was mainly punk rock and cool, and just wanted to cause problems.

7) The Gentlemen

The Gentlemen were the scariest of the Buffy the Vampire Slayer villains because of their immense creep-factor. They are also known for appearing in one of the best Buffy the Vampire Slayer episodes of all time, the brilliant Season 4 masterpiece, “Hush.” They are sensitive to noise, causing them to steal people’s voices so they can move freely without anyone hurting them. The only thing that makes them a little lesser than other villains in this fictional world is that they only appeared in one episode, and once people have their voices back, they become helpless. However, for fear factor, they remain high on the list.

6) The Mayor

The Mayor was the Big Bad from the best Buffy the Vampire Slayer series of its entire run. He was the mayor of Sunnydale, and he showed up in the third season of the show, which was the Scooby Gang’s senior year of high school. He brought in Faith to be one of his minions, although she eventually rose higher and became a powerful Slayer in her own right. However, the Mayor had evil plans and wanted to worsen Sunnydale’s supernatural phenomena, as he had been alive for over a century and wanted to take over the world. When he finally achieved his Ascension to demon form during graduation day, it was almost more than Buffy could handle, and it took Faith’s help to beat him.

5) The Master

The Master will always hold a high place in Buffy the Vampire Slayer fans’ hearts because he was the first Big Bad. The Master was a centuries-old vampire who wanted to open the portal to Hell below Sunnydale after being entombed under the city for 60 years. He debuted in the series premiere along with Buffy and was a thorn in her side for the entire season. While he was resurrected by a cult that was set up to oppose the Slayers, the Master had a weakness in that he had to feed on people to rebuild his strength. However, he was an intense threat, and Buffy had to die to defeat him, although she was resuscitated by Xander (via CPR), allowing her to finally beat the vampire king.

4) Dark Willow

Willow Rosenberg was one of Buffy’s closest friends and allies throughout most of the series, and she was someone who grew more and more powerful as the series wore on. That is because she became a witch and developed great powers while studying with Giles, among others. However, this also made her one of the deadliest Buffy the Vampire Slayer villains when she became Dark Willow in Season 6. This happened when Warren shoots and kills Tara, and Willow soaks up all the dark magic she can to seek vengeance. When Buffy and her friends try to stop her, no one can until Xander finally shows up and calms her, thanks to their strong friendship.

3) Angelus

Angel was one of the main heroes on the first three seasons of Buffy the Vampire Slayer, and then in his own spinoff series, where he continued to defend the world from demons and monsters. However, Angel was a vampire, and while he had a soul via a curse, when he was bad, there was no one more cruel and heartless than Angelus. This was shown in Season 2 when he lost his soul again and turned his sights on destroying Buffy’s life. Angelus offered a significant threat level since Buffy loved him, and he was able to use that against her. He was also everything that Spike wished he could have been, a ruthless and destructive force of evil.

2) Glory

Glory was so powerful that no one could hurt her except for Willow. To understand how powerful this Buffy the Vampire Slayer villain was, she was someone that Buffy couldn’t fight and succeed against. This is because Glory is a god from a Hell dimension, and she was the Big Bad in Season 5. As a god, Glory was more powerful than any Slayer, vampire, or demon who ever appeared on the show before her. Glory’s main goal was to find the Key to return her to her dimension, but when that turned out to be Dawn, Buffy went to great lengths to stop her. Buffy couldn’t beat Glory, and it was only when Willow helped weaken her that they were able to push her back into the body of a child named Ben, her previous host. Giles then shockingly murdered the child to ensure Glory could never return.

1) The First Evil

There is no Buffy the Vampire Slayer villain more powerful and with a greater threat level than the First Evil. This personification of evil showed up in the third season, but it remained mainly dormant until Season 7, where it became the Big Bad of the final season of the series. The First Evil predated all humanity and was the reason that all evil in the world exists. In the seventh season, he showed up through a corrupted former priest known as Caleb (Nathan Fillion) and then started an all-out war between vampires and the Slayers and Potentials. It took the destruction of the Hellmouth to finally end the threat.

