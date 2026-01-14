3 Great Philip K. Dick Sci-Fi Books That Still Need a Movie or TV Adaptation

Philip K. Dick was an American science fiction visionary whose novels and short stories often depicted characters trapped in illusions. Obsessed with dystopian futures, Dick’s experimental narratives also served as cautionary tales about surveillance, virtual reality, drugs, corporate control, and the creeping dangers of technology.

Many of the prolific writer’s works have been adapted into successful movies and shows, including Minority Report, A Scanner Darkly, Prime Video’s The Man in the High Castle, Total Recall (from “We Can Remember It for You Wholesale”), and Blade Runner (from Do Androids Dream of Electric Sheep?). Still, a few of his most interesting masterpieces remain on the page, though not for lack of trying. In the catalog of Philip K. Dick adaptations, these are the most glaring holes.

3) Flow My Tears, the Policeman Said

Set in a dystopian 1988 following a Second Civil War, the novel follows genetically enhanced pop singer Jason Taverner, who wakes up in a world where he has never existed. In the police state controlled by the National Guard, having no ID is a crime, and Taverner must navigate the oppressive society while trying to understand how his entire existence was erased, comimg face to face with corrupt cops, drug dealers, and an underground resistance.

With a more traditional plot and more emotional resonance than Dick’s earlier work, it’s a mystery why there has yet to be a successful adaptation of Flow My Tears. In 2009, Halcyon Company (behind Terminator Salvation) announced plans for a film. However, the project never materialized and appears to have languished in development hell. The novel has been adapted for the stage, including a 1985 Mabou Mines production and later stagings in Los Angeles and London. But given the character focus, the story would excel as a 6-8-episode limited series, especially under the direction of a sci-fi veteran in the vein of Alex Garland (Devs, Ex Machina).

2) The Three Stigmata of Palmer Eldritch

Set in a near future and among off-world colonies, The Three Stigmata is about corporate fixer Leo Bulero and colonist Barney Mayerson as they become entangled with the hallucinogen “Chew-Z” and the enigmatic entrepreneur Palmer Eldritch, whose recurring “stigmata” of metal teeth, an artificial hand, and mechanical eyes reappear within Chew-Z experiences. The dystopian adventure reads like a bad trip, with Dick admitting in a personal essay that he was “afraid of that book” because it dealt with absolute evil; so much so that he couldn’t even proofread it himself.

In 2023, there was some movement on the copyright when Netflix completed an option agreement with the late author’s estate, allowing it to adapt The Three Stigmata Of Palmer Eldritch for the screen. However, nearly three years later, there has been no official announcement. While the book has been called “unfilmable” by some, due to its blurring of reality and manipulated visions, other successful dick adaptations like Richard Linklater’s A Scanner Darkly have proven that the author’s paranoid, psychedelic fever dreams can be made into a compelling film. Under the right creative talent, The Three Stigmata of Palmer Eldritch could be like nothing we have ever seen on screen.

1) Ubik

In a future where psychic powers are used in corporate espionage, Glen Runciter’s corporation employs “inertials,” or individuals capable of negating telepaths’ powers. But when Runciter and his team travel to the Moon for a job, they fall into a trap that leads to an explosion. Afterward, survivors begin experiencing bizarre phenomena: time regresses around them, with objects and technology deteriorating into earlier versions, and some of them begin to age rapidly. Soon, Runciter’s messages start appearing everywhere, as do ads for a rare drug called Ubik.

A profound novel that examines the nature of life and death, Ubik is a favorite among Philip K. Dick fans, and the idea of a screen adaptation has been floating around for decades. In 1974, filmmaker Jean-Pierre Gorin commissioned Dick to write a screenplay that was never filmed. In 2011, Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind director Michel Gondry was developing an adaptation, and fans thought he was the perfect fit. Unfortunately, Gondry also gave up on the project, finding the dramatic structure difficult to adapt. It changed hands a few more times, and in 2020, the Philip K. Dick estate hinted that Ubik might be back in development, but nothing ever came of it.

There is clearly audience demand for a Ubik series or film. Several talents working in Hollywood today could turn the source material’s ambiguity into something brilliant, including but not limited to Christopher Nolan, Denis Villeneuve, The Wachowskis, or even someone with surreal and meta-textual proclivities like Charlie Kaufman. The most structurally innovative and cinematic of all Dick’s works, it’s only a matter of time before someone takes the leap to make Ubik.

