Amazon’s Stargate Revival Can Finally Solve A 29-Year-Old Mystery

Amazon’s high-profile revival of the Stargate franchise is officially on track for a release in the next couple of years. Following the acquisition of the MGM library, Amazon MGM Studios has entrusted the property to showrunner Martin Gero, a veteran producer who previously helped shape the narratives of Stargate Atlantis and Stargate Universe. This new series, currently in pre-production for Prime Video, is being developed alongside a formidable creative roster that includes original film creators Roland Emmerich and Dean Devlin, as well as franchise architects Brad Wright and Joseph Mallozzi. Crucially, the team has confirmed that this iteration is a “new chapter” rather than a total reboot. Instead of erasing the established history of the SGC, the series intends to build upon the existing continuity, ensuring that the legacy of the previous television and film entries remains intact for a new generation to explore.

The decision to maintain the current canon is a strategic masterstroke that rewards long-term enthusiasts while providing a rich foundation for future storytelling. By preserving the history established in Stargate SG-1 and Stargate Atlantis, the revival creates a unique opportunity for audiences to revisit or discover hundreds of hours of high-quality episodic drama. This continuity-heavy approach also allows the new show to function as a bridge, potentially drawing newcomers into the deep-space politics and ancient mysteries that defined the brand for decades. Finally, honoring the past enables the writers to address lingering questions that the previous series left unanswered, particularly regarding the complex history of alien interference on Earth. One of the most compelling avenues for exploration involves the true extent of the Stargates’ influence on human civilization and the possibility that the planet’s relationship with these devices is more complicated than fans were originally led to believe.

Exactly How Many Stargates Are on Earth?

Image courtesy of Amazon MGM Studios

The Stargates are massive, ring-shaped devices that were originally constructed by a race of advanced beings known as the Ancients—or Alterans—who seeded the galaxy with a transportation network millions of years ago. Each gate functions as a localized wormhole generator, allowing for instantaneous travel across the stars. For the majority of the modern era, the world was only aware of the Giza gate, which was brought to Egypt by the alien overlord Ra around 8000 BC. This specific device shaped Egyptian culture, as Ra utilized the technology to masquerade as a god, transporting human slaves to other worlds. However, the discovery of a second gate in Antarctica during the first season of Stargate SG-1 revealed that the Ancients had actually placed a Stargate on the planet millions of years before the Goa’uld arrived.

Despite the existence of these two gates, Season 1, episode 3 of Stargate SG-1, titled “Emancipation,” hints at a potentially third device in Earth’s history. In this episode, Jack O’Neill (Richard Dean Anderson), Samantha Carter (Amanda Tapping), and Daniel Jackson (Michael Shanks) travel to a world inhabited by the Shavadai, a group of Mongol descendants who have lived among the stars for 900 years. This creates a massive continuity problem: the Giza gate was buried by the Egyptians around 3000 BC to prevent Ra’s return, and the Antarctic gate remained frozen and lost until its modern recovery. If both known Earth gates were inaccessible in the 11th century, it remains entirely unclear how a massive population of Mongols was abducted and transported through a wormhole during that era. The tease of this displaced civilization suggests that a third Stargate might have been active in Central Asia, a plot point that has remained unexplored for nearly three decades.

The upcoming Stargate revival is ideally positioned to finally solve this 29-year-old mystery by exploring different corners of the world’s history through a modern lens. By addressing these ancient discrepancies, the new series can expand the lore beyond Egypt and Antarctica, revealing a broader network of gateways that might still be hidden beneath the Earth’s surface. After all, Mesoamerican cultures were also adept at building pyramids that could be connected to the Antients in the universe. Plus, both Australian Aboriginal people and the Dogon people of Mali have ancient tales of visitors coming from the stars, which could be used to expand the Stargate mythology across the entire globe.

The new Stargate series is currently expected to premiere on Prime Video in 2027.

