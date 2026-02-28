3 Reasons To Be Worried About the Last of Us Season 3 After HBO’s Recent Ending Update

HBO’s The Last of Us is returning for season 3, and there are several things to be worried about regarding the upcoming batch of episodes. While season 1 of the series was great, things got a bit iffy in season 2, which adapted the first part of The Last of Us Part II. Now, season 3 is in a rough position, and it has some fans worried.

The Last of Us season 3 could be great, so fans shouldn’t write it off as a guaranteed failure. In fact, season 3 has a bit more room to deviate from the source material than season 2, allowing it to find a better balance than its predecessor. However, there are a few hurdles that The Last of Us season 3 has to overcome.

3) Neil Druckmann Has Left The Last Of Us Season 3

Image courtesy of HBO

Neil Druckmann was the writer and co-director of both The Last of Us games, and his involvement in the HBO series was a relief for fans who were worried about accuracy. Druckmann played a big role in both seasons so far, acting as writer and co-showrunner with Craig Mazin. However, Druckmann exited the show after season 2, leaving Mazin as the sole showrunner for season 3. While this may not change the quality of the show at all, it’ll be interesting to see how season 3 turns out with one of the series’ two creative heads absent.

2) The Last Of Us Season 3 Will Focus On Abby’s Story

The Last of Us season 1 covered the entirety of the first game’s story, but The Last of Us Part II isn’t getting the same treatment. Instead, the sequel’s story is being split up among several seasons. Season 2 focused on the beginning of the game and Ellie’s first three days in Seattle, although it did feature Abby a bit more than the game did. The Last of Us season 2 ended by switching to Abby’s perspective, teasing that season 3 will pick up with Abby’s Seattle Day One chapter.

Abby was the most important part of The Last of Us Part II, with many fans being upset that they had to play as the villain who killed Joel. Season 3 focusing on Abby will mean that it will move away from Jackson and its core cast of characters, instead focusing on an entirely new main cast. Abby’s saga deviated pretty far from what the HBO show has covered so far, meaning that season 3 will be a big risk for fans not familiar with the game.

1) Part II’s Conclusion Will Either Be Rushed Or Stretched Out

Image Courtesy of HBO

Abby’s three days in Seattle aren’t all that Part II has to offer, as there is more story after her side of the saga is covered. After Abby’s third day, Ellie and Dina return to Jackson. Dina has her kid, and after spending some time in Jackson, Ellie decides to hunt Abby down again. She travels to California, where she finds Abby and Lev. After dealing with the Rattlers, Ellie and Abby have their final showdown.

This part of The Last of Us Part II is massive, and many fans are curious about how it’ll fit into the HBO show. If it is added to the end of season 3, it may feel rushed, a problem that season 1’s ending had. However, it isn’t enough to stretch out over an entire fourth season. So, it isn’t clear how the HBO show is going to stick the landing.