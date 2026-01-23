7 Years Later, a Forgotten Batman Actor Admits This DC Story Ended Too Quickly

One forgotten Batman actor wasn’t happy with how his story ended and felt that the show needed a lot more time to flesh out the final reveals. Batman has been around for 87 years, and he has been in television shows and movies for much of the last six decades. Some of the shows are beloved classics, like Adam West’s turn as the Caped Crusader, and others are critically beloved darlings, such as the prestigious Batman: The Animated Series. With the Tim Burton, Joel Schumacher, Christopher Nolan, Zack Snyder, and Matt Reeves movies, every depiction of Batman remains unique and stands on its own.

However, one of the most overlooked versions of Batman came in the Fox television series Gotham, which ran from 2014 through 2919. While the show has a lot of fans, which makes sense because it ran for five seasons, the actor who played Batman feels that it ended too quickly and needed more time before its finale aired. David Mazouz played the young Bruce Wayne, spoke to Cinema Blend, and he said the final episode didn’t make the connection it could have because the show ended too soon.

The finale showed Batman 10 years later, and had Mazouz’s face CGI’d onto a Russian stunt actor. “It felt rushed to me because of that. It just inherently was because the final episode takes place 10 years later after the second to last episode. So everybody’s aged up,” Mazouz said. “Everybody looks different in the show. To me, it was a little bit of fan service. The other option is just having the show stay on for another 10 years and just seeing everybody actually age. Which would have been better, but if you only have one episode to do it.”

Gotham Was Never About Batman

Image Courtesy of Fox

While David Mazouz is right about the reveal of Batman seeming to be rushed, he is also just thinking of his character. Smallville ended in almost the same way. For the entire series, Tom Welling starred as Clark Kent, and it wasn’t until the final episode that jumped ahead in time that fans saw him in the Superman costume for the first time. That made sense because this was Clark Kent’s story, and the end of the tale was always going to be Clark turning into Superman. It was needed.

However, Gotham was not a story about Bruce Wayne turning into Batman. It was a show that was about Gotham City, how the underbelly of the city developed, and how the criminals who would one day fight Batman fought for control before the Caped Crusader ever showed up. This show was about Gotham City, and it was about Commissioner Gordon as the main character. This wasn’t about seeing Bruce turn into Batman, although, as Mazouz said, it was “fan service” to see that moment. However, while it did do that too quickly, the show ended with Gotham City corrupted and needing a savior. In that matter, it didn’t need to continue on as Batman’s origin story.

