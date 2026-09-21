Marvel’s Daredevil: Born Again Officially Over at Disney+ and It’s the End of an Era for the MCU

It’s been reported for some time now that Marvel Studios is moving away from its planned output of live-action TV shows, with the upcoming VisionQuest the only one left on the slate. Though no new announcements about the TV side of the MCU lent a lot of credence to this reporting, Marvel fans believed that Daredevil: Born Again might be the outlier and would continue. With filming already wrapped on the upcoming third season, many clung to the hope that Charlie Cox’s Man Without Fear would continue to swing his way through Hell’s Kitchen as a TV tentpole for the house of ideas.

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That has all now come crashing down, though, with news from The Hollywood Reporter that Daredevil: Born Again Season 3 will be the last batch of episodes for the series. The trade not only reveals this detail about the show’s future, but has also confirmed that showrunner Dario Scardapane did not have his contract renewed with Marvel. Scardapane has been with the series since it went through its major creative overhaul in Season 1, but his departure now means the series is putting together its final episodes without his involvement.

Daredevil: Born Again Ending With Season 3

Though Marvel had no comment for THR‘s report today, it’s worth noting that the start of promotion for Daredevil: Born Again was almost certainly set to begin this October at New York Comic Con. It’s been something of a tradition for that event to be the place where the first footage and details about the new episodes are revealed, and it seems likely, as ever, that it will be the place where Marvel confirms that the show is concluding.

Fans of Charlie Cox’s take on Daredevil will no doubt wonder what this means for his future as the superhero, especially since the new season was primed to deliver on two major storylines: the first being Matt Murdock’s identity revealed to the world and the second being that he’s stuck in prison. There’s also the matter of the return of the other Defenders characters to the series, including Mike Colter as Luke Cage, Finn Jones as Danny Rand, and Élodie Yung as Elektra, something Marvel fans have been waiting on for years now.

To that end, Daredevil: Born Again Season 3 will almost certainly premiere in the spring of 2027, which means the future of the MCU on the television side with Disney+ is no a major question mark. Though animated shows like X-Men ’97 continue to chug along with new seasons already being produced, the live-action side appears to have nothing else officially on the calendar for after Born Again‘s final episodes.

It’s not too far out of the realm of possibility to start wondering if the premiere of Daredevil: Born Again Season 3 next year is gearing up for a proper send-off for the character and the street-level side of the MCU. As fans know, December 2027 will bring Avengers: Secret Wars, which will offer a soft reset of the universe and bring about a united front with all the heroes from across universes under one roof.

Though the primary focus of this shift by Marvel is to make sure that characters like the X-Men and Fantastic Four now fully occupy the same universe as the Avengers, it’s not a stretch to wonder if this means a different actor taking on the role of Daredevil.

This is a developing story.