Daredevil: Born Again’s Season 2 Finale Officially Breaks a Massive MCU Record

Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 ended on an epic note, with all of NYC drawn into the war between Matt Murdock/Daredevil (Charlie Cox) and Wilson Fisk/Kingpin (Vincent D’Onofrio). In the end, both Matt and Fisk had to reconcile with the hard losses and sacrifices they made for the sake of the city. The Kingpin ended up exiled from NYC, with a whole new world waiting for him, while Matt Murdock ended up in a jail cell due to his vigilante activities as Daredevil being exposed to the world.

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There’s no doubt that Season 2 Episode 8, “The Southern Cross”, was a finale in the truest sense of the word, and the Marvel Cinematic Universe fandom seems to be embracing it as one of the best finales the MCU has ever produced – and some record-setting rankings prove it.

Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 Finale Sets A New IMDb Ratings Record

IMDb

Imdb

As of writing this, Daredevil: Born Again‘s Season 2 Finale episode holds a 9.6 (out of 10) IMDb rating, which marks it as the highest-rated single episode of any MCU Disney+ series. “The Southern Cross” beat the previous record-holder, which was the Loki Season 2 Finale, “Glorious Purpose”, which aired on November 9, 2023, and currently holds an IMDb score of 9.5. Daredevil: Born Again also managed to take the third-place slot, with Season 2 Episode 4, “Gloves Off”, holding a 9.4 score.

The high ratings scores on IMDb are a nice counterbalance to the recent report that Daredevil: Born Again was significantly down in viewership between Seasons 1 and 2. So, for Marvel Studios and Disney+, it is more significant than usual to get positive feedback like these record-setting IMDb ratings, as they provide the kind of metrics that prove the quality of the show has improved significantly in Season 2 – even if a lot of viewers are initially skeptical that the improvements are worth checking out. It will be interesting (and pivotal ) to see if viewership and hype about Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 get an uptick now that the entire season is streaming on Disney+, allowing fans to binge-watch at their own pace.

Daredevil: Born Again Season 3 Is On The Way – And Looks Even More Hype

Marvel Comics

Daredevil: Born Again Season 3 has been in production since Season 2 began streaming on Disney+ back on March 24th. The next season will pick up with Matt Murdock being in jail, and Wilson Fisk left on a nomadic journey for a new purpose, after losing his positions as both the Mayor of NYC and the Kingpin of Crime. While Daredevil is off the streets, his former teammates in the street-level group The Defenders will have his back and work to keep the city safe. That roster includes returning Marvel-Netflix stars Krysten Ritter, who returned as Jessica Jones in Born Again Season 2, Mike Colter, who made a finale cameo as Luke Cage, and Finn Jones, who will resume his role as Danny Rand/Iron Fist in Season 3.

Daredevil: Born Again is streaming all episodes on Disney+. Season 3 is tentatively scheduled to premiere in March of 2027. Discuss the Season 2 ending with us on the ComicBook Forum!