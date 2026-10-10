Charlie Cox Performs Stunt in Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 Deleted Scene—Watch It Here

Movies and TV shows don’t normally cut out the cool action stuff they paid extra for — when trims for time become necessary, it’s often character-based bits of business that suffer. Perhaps with Daredevil: Born Again, though, there was just too much cool stuff. Fans and critics have been happy with the show overall, which suggests that any cuts made were generally the right ones. Now, however, we have evidence of at least one cut scene that would have been pretty badass — and allowed Charlie Cox to unleash his inner Tom Cruise, doing a superheroic stunt for real…albeit at least with a harness.

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The footage, and associated stills, was shared on Instagram by stunt and fight coordinator Philip Silvera, who worked on both the Netflix and Disney+ incarnations of Daredevil. Silvera has given us plenty of cool moves from Cox over the years — did we miss out on one of the best? If we did, we needn’t any more, as he has clearly been given the freedom to post enough for us to appreciate.

Daredevil’s Backwards Dive

IMAGE COURTESY OF MARVEL TV

The key move here is Charlie Cox as Daredevil doing a backward dive off a building, Be sure to use the sliders to see all the footage and stills in the Instagram post above, as you’ll get a look at Cox practicing in studio, out of superhero costume, with a shorter fall…and then for “real,” on a set, in full gear, with his billy club. It’s essentially a high stakes trust-fall — he does the dive with effortless confidence that the team will catch him. That’s a tough thing to act for anyone who hasn’t practiced enough to make it natural and calm.

Why might this have been cut? Honestly, as cool as it is to see Cox do it practically, that kind of dive has become more Spider-Man’s thing now, from Miles Morales in the animated films to Peter Parker in Brand New Day. The fact that every superhero can do it doesn’t mean every one should. Daredevil’s signature thing is the cane/grappling hook, and many of his best fight scenes in Born Again took specific advantage of his unique weapon in battle situations. Spidey just has his hands, and webs, and is much more of a leaper, as well as an upside-down hanger.

“Wait until you see what we have for the final season,” writes Silvera, so rather than mourning any stunts lost, let’s look forward to the stunt coordinator one-upping himself, or at least trying to, again. (Matthew Lillard previously hinted as much.) It’s unlikely this particular stunt will make a comeback — they’d never show it to us now if it could even possibly spoil anything later. Meanwhile, in another image in the gallery above, the clapperboard reveals that the codename for the project was Out the Kitchen 2. With that out of the bag, it’s unlikely the same name is being used for shooting the last one. Daredevil: Born Again season 3 is expected to hit Disney+ sometime in March of 2027, with Finn Jones’ Iron Fist finally expected to join his fellow former Netflix Defenders. Since this is the MCU, maybe he’ll finally don the proper costume full time, at last.