4 Hilarious and Scary Shows to Watch if You Miss Widow’s Bay

So, you’ve watched Widow’s Bay, and now you’re feeling lost while waiting for Season 2? Well, in the meantime, there are other shows that can help fill the void. You could go with Twin Peaks, Midnight Mass, or FROM, but if you’re looking for a story that also brings some comedy into the mix, that’s a different story. The truth is, there aren’t many shows that would be a perfect fit for fans of Apple TV’s series, since so many tend to lean too heavily in one direction: either they try to keep the tension and scares going nonstop, or they turn everything into a joke. But yes, there are a few out there that understand horror and comedy can work together.

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If you want another series with eccentric characters, absurd moments, and some genuine scares, this list has 4 options that deliver all that. Sure, not all of them are quite like Widow’s Bay, but they still capture the kind of energy that makes a horror story with plenty of laughs so much fun to watch.

4) Ash vs. Evil Dead

Image courtesy of Starz

Ash vs. Evil Dead is one of the best options if you’re a fan of Widow’s Bay, as long as you don’t mind a much bigger dose of blood and violence. The series brings back Ash Williams (Bruce Campbell) from the famous Evil Dead horror franchise (but don’t worry, you don’t need to watch the movies first), as he tries to put his past behind him until a mistake unleashes a new demonic threat and forces him to face creatures that could wipe out humanity. What follows is a string of grotesque monsters, bizarre deaths, and situations where Ash seems more focused on cracking a joke than taking the danger seriously. So, Widow’s Bay has a much drier sense of humor, while this one goes for something far more outrageous, but it still works perfectly.

But here’s the thing: even when things get really scary, Ash vs. Evil Dead still makes room for humor without turning everything into a consequence-free parody. So, when you compare the two shows, you get horror and comedy (even if they approach the mix differently), unconventional protagonists, and an absurd tone that’s actually part of the story rather than just an excuse for a laugh. If you want a series where the supernatural brings just as much panic as it does ridiculous situations, this one is definitely worth watching — just don’t expect the same more restrained pace as Widow’s Bay.

3) Santa Clarita Diet

Image courtesy of netflix

First things first, Santa Clarita Diet is one of the many shows that got canceled before its time. Still, it deserves a spot on this list because it’s absolutely worth watching if you want something that captures some of the same energy as Widow’s Bay. The story follows Sheila (Drew Barrymore), a real estate agent who undergoes a mysterious transformation and develops a taste for human flesh, and her husband, Joel (Timothy Olyphant), who has to help her deal with the consequences while they try to protect their teenage daughter and keep things from spiraling even further out of control. Everyday chores, relationship problems, and encounters with the neighbors all turn into violent situations (but don’t worry, the show doesn’t lean that much into horror).

So, what makes it a good pick for Widow’s Bay fans? Well, despite its bizarre premise, the characters are still dealing with everyday problems and routines, even when their lives are anything but normal. The difference is that Santa Clarita Diet leans more into dark humor and the family’s reactions than into supernatural mysteries. You end up having fun with all the madness because the show never takes itself too seriously, but it’s not just a nonstop comedy either — it strikes a pretty great balance. It’s horror, family chaos, and jokes that would never work in a more conventional TV production. And judging by how many people still miss it, it clearly left its mark.

2) Shining Vale

Image courtesy of Starz

This one is for anyone who enjoys the mix of creepy events and characters who seem completely unprepared to deal with them in Widow’s Bay. Shining Vale follows Pat Phelps (Courteney Cox), a writer who moves into an old house with her husband and kids in the hope of starting fresh, only to suspect that the property is hiding something seriously sinister. As she tries to figure out whether she’s losing control of her own life or if there really is a supernatural presence in the house, Pat also has to deal with marital problems and a family that’s far from being perfect. The idea is to alternate between unsettling moments and situations where the characters’ behavior only makes things worse.

In theory, the show might sound like a drama, but it actually has plenty of the dark comedy that makes Widow’s Bay work. And the horror isn’t separate from the characters’ lives; instead, it gets tangled up in relationships and problems that were already there long before anything supernatural happened. It doesn’t focus on a town’s secrets in quite the same way, since much of the story revolves around the Phelps family and their house, but it’s still a great pick if you enjoy dark humor and a protagonist who doesn’t always make the best decisions (much like Tom Loftis). Shining Vale is a solid choice if you want a roughly 50/50 mix of comedy and scares, just with a somewhat more serious edge.

1) Stan Against Evil

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Some consider Stan Against Evil the spiritual predecessor to Widow’s Bay, and it’s definitely one of the shows most worth recommending to fans. Here, we meet Stan Miller (John C. McGinley), a grumpy former sheriff who has to team up with his replacement, Evie Barrett (Janet Varney), when they discover that their small town is crawling with supernatural threats. Sounds familiar, right? And there’s actually a reason for all the trouble: the town was built on the site of an old witch-burning, leaving behind a dark past that continues to haunt its residents. From there, the series explores strange creatures, unexplained events, and character interactions where nobody seems to have much patience for anyone else.

The town isn’t just a backdrop; its history and quirks help drive the plot’s mysteries, and much of the humor comes from the residents’ reactions and the way they deal with situations that are completely out of the ordinary. In other words, Stan Against Evil is pretty much what some Widow’s Bay fans might be looking for if they want to recapture that same experience. It has a more episodic structure than a serialized one and goes for a more over-the-top sense of humor. Still, it has the key ingredient: making you feel like something is always wrong with that place. The show doesn’t get talked about nearly enough, but if you’re looking for something that can make you laugh while keeping you on edge, it’s a fantastic choice.