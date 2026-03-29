7 Years Ago, One of Netflix’s Best Original Shows Ended on a Massive Cliffhanger (We’re Still Waiting on More)

Netflix’s reign as the dominant force in original streaming content was built on a set of event series. Stranger Things became the kind of communal viewing experience that felt extinct in the fragmented streaming era, while Squid Game transcended language barriers to become a global phenomenon. Before these recent hits, Orange Is the New Black and House of Cards established that streaming could compete with cable for serious dramatic storytelling. These shows navigated creative turbulence, cast changes, and shifting public expectations, but Netflix still saw them through to an ending. The same courtesy was never extended to some of the series that deserved it most. The OA was cut mid-mythology, and 1899 was scrapped after a single season despite building one of the most ambitious narrative frameworks in recent memory. Among these cancellations, the axing of Santa Clarita Diet stands apart because the reasoning behind it was a misguided contractual clause.

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Santa Clarita Diet premiered on Netflix on February 3, 2017. Created by Victor Fresco, the series stars Drew Barrymore and Timothy Olyphant as a married couple of real estate agents whose domestic routine collapses when Sheila dies and returns as a zombie with an insatiable appetite for human flesh. The show also featured Liv Hewson as their teenage daughter, Abby, and Skyler Gisondo as Eric, the neighbor kid who becomes her closest ally as the Hammond family’s increasingly dangerous secrets multiply. While the zombie premise was the catalyst, Santa Clarita Diet‘s actual engine was a portrait of a marriage that became more honest, more passionate, and more dangerous once death removed Sheila’s social inhibitions. The horror-comedy ran for three seasons of ten episodes each, with the second arriving on March 23, 2018, and the third on March 29, 2019. Sadly, the series was canceled one month after its third season dropped, leaving a storyline deliberately unresolved.

Why Did Netflix Cancel Santa Clarita Diet?

Image courtesy of Netflix

The critical trajectory of Santa Clarita Diet across its three seasons tells the story of a show that got progressively better as Netflix grew less interested in paying for it. The first season earned a 70% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes, a solid debut for a premise that critics acknowledged was difficult to categorize, due to its unusual mix of suburban drama and gore. By the second season, that number climbed to 89%, with reviewers noting that the writing had matured and the character dynamics had deepened into something genuinely affecting. The third season achieved a perfect 100% on the platform, with the critical consensus praising both the morbid humor and its heartfelt exploration of marital woes. Despite the critical acclaim, Santa Clarita Diet was canceled because of how Netflix structures its deals.

Fresco addressed this mechanism with unusual directness in an interview with The Guardian. He explained that Netflix contracts include annual bonus escalators that make fourth and fifth seasons dramatically more expensive than the first three. The idea is to hook up creative talent with deals that promise future compensation, which the company rarely gets to pay because it pulls the plug after the third season. As Fresco puts it, “If you look closely at your deal, you’ll see that there’s a huge disincentive for them to order seasons four and five, because they’re really making a big payout then.” The implication is that unless a show reaches the viewership ceiling of Stranger Things, Netflix’s financial model treats the three-season mark as the natural exit point.

Image courtesy of Netflix

To make things worse, Fresco was not told beforehand that Netflix had decided to cancel Santa Clarita Diet. He was in the middle of an editing session for Season 3 when an assistant producer entered to inform him that crew members had arrived on behalf of Netflix to dismantle the sets. “That’s how I heard it was definitely not coming back,” he said.

After Netflix signaled that Season 3 would be the last, the cast and crew made a deliberate choice to end on a cliffhanger as a pressure tactic, hoping the unresolved narrative would force the streamer’s hand. “We didn’t want to make it easier for them to cancel us,” Fresco said, explaining that they refused to reedit the season to offer audiences a sense of closure. Fresco had already mapped out Season 4 in full and knew how the Season 3 cliffhanger resolved, so they decided to keep the narrative open to underline the last-minute cancellation. “We thought ‘Why are we doing their work for them?’,” he added. The season Fresco had planned will almost certainly never exist, as Netflix’s response to the calculated gambit was essentially indifference.

Santa Clarita Diet is currently available to stream in its entirety on Netflix.

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