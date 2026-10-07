Widow’s Bay Star Reveals Season 2 Release Window & It’s Going to Be a Wait

Widow’s Bay is one of TV’s biggest breakout hits, which has also earned major prestige, including 14 Emmys. And the show is still building momentum through word of mouth, nearly four months after the Season Finale aired on Apple TV. There’s going to be a much bigger crowd tuning in when Widow’s Bay Season 2 arrives… whenever that is.

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Like so many of today’s big high-concept prestige shows, Widow’s Bay will take a long time between seasons – much to fans’ chagrin. However, there is at least a first glimmer of hope about when Season 2 is coming; then again, on the other hand, it’s also confirmation that the wait will be long.

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Widow’s Bay star Matthew Rhys is doing press for his new Paramount+ show, an animated series based on the classic arcade game Golden Axe. In a recent interview, Rhys revealed that Widow’s Bay Season 2 won’t be premiering until sometime in 2028.

“Ah, sadly, it’ll be… it’ll be 2028, because we don’t start shooting ’til April of next year,” Matthew Rhys told The Direct. “So, the writers have only just gone back into the room. I don’t think they know what happens yet, which must be terrifying. But yeah, we’ve been told we start shooting at the end of April [2027], so they better get a move on.”

There certainly are a lot of red flags in that statement: The writers still figuring out the story; the shoot not beginning until April 2027; and the two-year wait from now until Season 2’s premiere. Yikes.

Apple TV is particularly frustrating in that some of its shows (Silo, Slow Horses) are managing to release seasons at a much faster clip, while other shows (Pluribus, Ted Lasso, Severance) disappear for years before we ever get to continue the story. The programming standards are all over the place, making it hard to maintain strong fandoms.

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Widow’s Bay is set in the titular seaside town, where Mayor Tom Loftis (Rhs) is on a mission to surpass competing tourist destinations like Martha’s Vineyard. Unfortunately, Season 1 reveals that Widow’s Bay has a long, dark history of mysticism and supernatural phenomena, including ghosts, witchcraft, immortals, and other nightmarish creatures.

Each episode of Katie Dippold’s horror-comedy takes a satirical look at a different sub-genre of horror. The cast is one of the tightest comedic ensembles seen in years, including Matthew Rhys, Kate O’Flynn, Kevin Carroll, Dale Dickey, and Stephen Root.

You can stream Widow’s Bay on Apple TV.